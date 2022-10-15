Tajik president asks Putin not to treat Central Asian countries like ‘former USSR’

Emomali Rahmon is dissatisfied with Putin's policy

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon directed an emotional outburst at the Russian dictator, asking him not to treat the Central Asian countries as the former Soviet Union.

Read also: Servicing of Russian Mir payment cards suspended by big bank in Tajikistan

Among other stinging comments, Rahmon expressed his dissatisfaction with the attitude of the Russian authorities towards Tajikistan.

“Why do we have to beg (Russia to attend) some miserable forum in Tajikistan?” he asked Putin.

“I gave instructions to the Foreign Ministry, I even talked to you to ask (Russis) to attend at least at the ministerial level. No, at the level of deputy ministers. Is this what Tajikistan deserves, a strategic partner?”

Read also: Putin wants new ‘grand bargain’ with the West, says Turkish official

“We aren’t 100-200 million, but we want to be respected. Did we violate something? Did we greet each other inappropriately? There’s no need to invest a lot of money (in Tajikistan). Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin).”

“I ask you not to pursue a policy towards the Central Asian countries as (if they are) the former Soviet Union,” Rahmon said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine