Takata Airbag Recall Expands to Include More Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury Vehicles

Ford is adding 782,384 vehicles in the U.S. to its list of those that should have their Takata airbags replaced. Lincoln and Mercury vehicles are also included in the recall.

The Takata recall covers 50 million airbag inflators in 37 million cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks from 19 manufacturers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The devices use ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbag in the event of a crash. The ammonium nitrate can become unstable over time, leading to inflators that explode with an unexpectedly violent force and injure or kill occupants.

This latest announcement from Ford covers passenger-side front airbag inflators, and includes additional model years that were not previously recalled. This planned expansion is part of NHTSA’s effort to space out the replacement of Takata airbag inflators based on the risk to drivers and passengers.

Recalled Vehicles

Ford said it is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger-side front airbag inflators included in this recall.

The Details

Vehicles recalled:

The problem: Chemicals inside the Takata airbag inflators can become unstable over time, especially after exposure to temperature fluctuations and periods of constant high humidity.

The fix: The automaker said that dealers will replace the passenger-side front airbag inflator or module free of charge. A Ford spokesperson told CR that replacement parts are currently available for all vehicles.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332.



NHTSA campaign number: NHTSA has not yet issued a campaign number for this recall. Ford’s own reference number is 19S01.

2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs manufactured from Nov. 28, 2008 through July 12, 2010

2010-11 Ford Ranger vehicles manufactured from Aug. 14, 2008 through June 21, 2014

2010-12 Ford Fusion, 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ, and 2010-11 Mercury Milan sedans manufactured from July 3, 2008 through July 29, 2012

2010-14 Ford Mustang vehicles manufactured from June 8, 2009 through Dec. 16, 2011

