Takeaway.com allows some Dutch restaurants a freeze on payments

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - Takeaway.com, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Monday it will grant a delay in payments for Dutch restaurants on its platform that have been hurt by fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak.

Takeaway said in a statement that it expects about 20% of restaurants on its platform will ask for the exemption.

It said that around 2,000 new restaurants have signed up for its services since the Dutch government ordered restaurants to close to the public earlier this month.

The company, which has limited in-house delivery, said it was hurrying to roll out its own scooter delivery service in the Netherlands as quickly as possible. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)