Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM

FILE PHOTO: A Just Eat delivery man rides his bicycle in Nice
·2 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Cat Rock, the second-largest shareholder in Just Eat Takeaway.com, called on Monday for a major shake-up of the company by voting out its CFO and several members of its supervisory board at the company's annual meeting on May 4.

The move by Cat Rock, which has been an investor in Takeaway since shortly after its 2016 IPO, comes days after the company published a weaker-than-expected first quarter trading update and said it would seek to sell its U.S. arm Grubhub, which it purchased in June for $7.3 billion.

Cat Rock, which holds 6.88% of shares compared with founder Jitse Groen's 7.13%, had earlier said the Grubhub acquisition was a strategic blunder and called for its disposal last year, setting up its own website to document its position https://justeatmustdeliver.com.

Takeaway "management made a capital allocation mistake by buying Grubhub, then lost investor trust by providing misleading financial disclosures in advance of shareholder votes on the deal," Cat Rock said in a new statement and presentation on Monday.

Takeaway shares are down 48% percent in the year to date, closing at 25.12 on Friday. The company's market capitalisation of 5.34 billion euros ($5.75 billion) is less than what it paid for Grubhub alone.

"The solution ... is equally clear – the Company needs a new Supervisory Board that will take quick strategic action to focus the business and strengthen its capitalisation, and a CFO that will rebuild its credibility with the capital markets."

Cat Rock's call echoes that of hedge fund Lucerne Capital Management, with around 600,000 shares, which issued a call earlier this month to vote against the reappointment of CFO Brent Wissink.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Sinks Below $100 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed lower at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudWest Texas Intermediate futures slid

  • Palm Oil Soars on Indonesia Ban in Risk to Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rallied after top producer Indonesia said it will ban all exports of cooking oil, a surprise move that threatens to worsen global food inflation and aggravate volatility in crop markets still reeling from the war. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDis

  • Philips Q1 core profit plunges as supply chain problems persist

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday said first-quarter core profit dropped about a third from a year earlier to 243 million euros ($262 million), hit by an ongoing global shortage of parts and a massive recall of ventilators. Comparable sales fell 4% to 3.9 billion euros, as the Amsterdam-based supplier of medical systems and personal health products continued to struggle with supply chain woes and had to expand its global recall of respiratory devices once again. Analysts polled by the company on average had forecast adjusted core profit - earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation - of 236 million euros, and a sales to drop of almost 8%.

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • SpaceX: Can meat be grown in space?

    An experiment to find out has just finished on the International Space Station.

  • Singapore CPI Rises to 10-Year High on War, Covid Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudCore inflation in Singapore accelerated faster than expected to the

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.

  • Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media company after the Tesla CEO confirmed $46.5 billion in financing

    The change of pace comes after Twitter filed for a shareholder rights plan, or "poison pill," last week designed to avoid a hostile takeover by Musk.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy While They're Down

    Technology stocks have been put through the wringer by the market as of late. Dread over future interest rate hikes and uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine have spurred investors to exit positions in growth stocks and resort to safer assets. The financial technology (fintech) industry, which refers to the blend of technology and finance, has been particularly hard hit recently.

  • This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better

    For example, the Federal Reserve typically looks at raising interest rates to fight inflation. Higher interest rates tend to throw cold water on real estate markets. Series I savings bonds are issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.