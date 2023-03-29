Takeaways from AP's interview with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

JULIE PACE, HANNA ARHIROVA and JAMES JORDAN
·6 min read

ON BOARD A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days traveling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which still faces regular shelling from Russian forces, and northern towns in the Sumy region that were liberated shortly after the war began a year ago.

The AP is the first news organization to travel extensively with Zelenskyy since the war began. Here are some takeaways from an interview with Zelenskyy as he returned to Kyiv late Tuesday.

WESTERN WEAPONS

Throughout much of the war, Ukraine's military has been bolstered by billions of dollars of ammunition and weaponry from Western nations. Zelenskyy welcomed the help but said some of the promised weapons had not yet been delivered.

“We have great decisions about Patriots, but we don’t have them for real,” he said, referring to the U.S.-made air defense system.

Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the U.S. since January on how to use the Patriot system, but it hasn’t yet been deployed in Ukraine.

Ukraine needs 20 Patriot batteries to protect against Russian missiles, and even that may not be enough “as no country in the world was attacked with so many ballistic rockets,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that a European nation sent another air defense system to Ukraine, but it didn’t work and they “had to change it again and again.” He did not name the country.

Zelenskyy also reiterated his longstanding request for fighter jets, saying “we still don't have anything when it comes to modern warplanes.” Poland and Slovakia have decided to give Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, but no Western country so far has agreed to provide modern warplanes amid concern that it could escalate the conflict and draw them in deeper.

PUTIN'S ISOLATION

Zelenskyy was unsparing in his assessment of Russia's Vladimir Putin, calling him an “informationally isolated person” who had “lost everything" over the last year of war.

“He doesn't have allies," Zelenskky said, adding that it was clear that even China — an economic powerhouse long favorable toward Moscow — was no longer willing to back Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited Putin i n Russia but left without publicly announcing any overt support for Moscow's campaign against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy suggested that Putin's announcement shortly after Xi's visit that he would move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, closer to NATO territory, was meant to deflect from the fact that the Chinese leader's visit did not go well. Putin said the move was a counter to Britain's decision to provide more depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine.

Despite Putin's nuclear provocations, Zelenskky said he does not believe the Russian leader is prepared to use the bomb.

“If a person wants to save himself, he really ... will use these,” he said. “I'm not sure he's ready to do it.”

AVOIDING A NUCLEAR DISASTER

On Zelenskyy's itinerary this week was a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the visiting head of the UN’s atomic energy agency. Grossi was in the region to take stock of the situation at the nearby Zaporizhizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia took control of last year.

Fierce fighting around the plant, Europe’s largest, has put the facility and the broader region at significant risk. During his meeting with Zelenskyy on Monday, Grossi said the situation was not improving.

Grossi has called for a “protection zone” around the plant but has failed to come up with terms that would satisfy both Ukraine and Russia. Grossi told the AP on Tuesday he believed a deal was “close.” However, Zelenskyy, who opposes any plan that would legitimize Russia’s control over the facility, said he was less optimistic a deal was near. “I don’t feel it today," he said.

THE FIGHT FOR BAKHMUT

The longest battle of the war is raging in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in a grinding conflict for seven months.

Some Western military analysts have questioned why Ukraine is willing to suffer so many losses to defend the territory, arguing that the city is not of strategic significance. Zelenskyy argued otherwise, saying any loss in the war will give Russia an opening. He predicted that if Russia defeats Ukraine in Bakhmut, Putin would set out to “sell” a victory to the international community.

“If he will feel some blood, smell that we are weak, he will push, push, push,” Zelensky said, adding that the pressure would come not only from the international community but also from within his own country.

“Our society will feel tired,” he said. “Our society will push me to have compromise with them.”

Zelenskyy recently made traveled near Bakhmut for a morale-boosting visit with troops fighting in the hard hit city.

CALLS FOR TOUGHER SANCTIONS

Western sanctions against Russia don’t go far enough, according to Zelenskyy, who called for more far-reaching measures against people in Putin’s inner circle.

More than 30 countries, representing more than half the world’s economy, have imposed sanctions on Russia, including price caps on Russian oil and restrictions on access to global financial transactions. The West has also directly sanctioned about 2,000 Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs and their families. More than $58 billion worth of sanctioned Russians’ assets have been blocked or frozen worldwide, according to a recent report from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Zelenskyy said more should be done to target Putin’s enablers, who “have to know that they will lose all their money … all their real estate in Europe or in the world, their yachts everywhere.”

RIDING THE RAILS

Most of Zelenskyy's travel in Ukraine is done by rail. There are few other options: Commercial air travel has been grounded and Ukraine's expanse, as well as the unpredictability of life in a war-torn country, make road travel arduous.

The state railway system, however, has remained remarkably stable throughout the war and largely untouched by the constant barrage of Russian missiles. One notable exception: the April 2022 bombing of the crowded Kramatorsk train station that killed dozens of people.

Though Zelenskyy rides on a train set aside for him and his delegation, it is largely indistinguishable on the outside from the blue-and-yellow trains ferrying other people and goods across the country. Most Ukrainians barely looked up to acknowledge Zelenskyy's train as it zipped through towns across the countryside, passing picturesque fields and the occasional bombed-out building or bridge.

___

AP writer Karl Ritter in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

    Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region, which borders Russia. It was partially occupied by Russian forces after the war started more than a year ago.

  • AP NewsMinute March 28th PM

    Here's the latest for Tuesday March 28th: Biden calls on Congress to act on guns; Pence must testify on Feb. 6th at grand jury; Sam Bankman-Fried charged with bribing Chinese officials; Star Wars star helps Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Any Russian victory could be perilous

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. If Bakhmut fell to Russian forces, their president, Vladimir Putin, would “sell this victory to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran,” Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • Watch: Former Taiwan President Visits Mainland China on Historic Trip

    Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou began a visit to mainland China, the first by a former leader of the self-ruled island since 1949. The tour came days before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is due to stop in the U.S. on a transit visit. Photo:Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

  • No reason for China to overreact to transit by Taiwan's president, senior US officials say

    The United States sees no reason for China to overreact to planned transits of the United States this week and next month by Taiwan's president, senior U.S. officials said, calling them consistent with long-standing practice and the U.S. one-China policy that recognizes Beijing diplomatically, not Taipei. Speaking ahead of Tsai Ing-wen's expected arrival in New York later on Wednesday en route to Central America, the officials said Washington was also urging Beijing to maintain open channels of communication with the United States.

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post

    Twitter on Tuesday restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) congressional account for seven days after she repeatedly posted an image of a poster about a rally called “Trans Day of Vengeance.” Greene tweeted about the event after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville. Police say…

  • Bulgaria can provide Ukraine with ammunition that can ‘turn the tide of war’, ex-Defense Minister

    Bulgaria plans to sell to Ukraine such a huge amount of ammunition through the third countries that it may impact the course of the war, former Bulgarian Defense Minister Boyko Noev said in an interview with bTV on March 27.

  • ARRW hypersonic missile test was unsuccessful, US Air Force admits

    Secretary Frank Kendall confirmed this month's ARRW hypersonic test wasn't successful, and said the service is more committed to another weapon.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.

  • China and Russia are locked in a death spiral

    Before 1914, the world lived in the era of the Great Powers. After 1945, we had the Cold War and the two superpowers. Then, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, we had the unipolar era of Western hegemony – one that we are now told is coming to an end.

  • Even Putin’s allies are turning against him

    Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Portugal sends all promised Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

    Portugal has provided Ukraine with three promised Leopard 2A6 tanks, the Portuguese Defense Ministry reported on Twitter on March 28.

  • India awards three contracts to Bharat Electronics without competition

    India’s Defence Ministry has awarded defense contracts to BEL worth a cumulative $814 million.

  • Ukraine Gets Its First Western Heavy Tanks. Here’s What to Know

    Ukraine's army received its first batch of German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2 heavy tanks ahead of a spring offensive.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Weirdest Lie

    The actor has a theory to explain what's really going on.

  • Russia threatens US with "unique weapon" capable of destroying it

    The Security Council of Russia claimed that Russia has a unique weapon capable of destroying even the US. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Security Council Quote from Patrushev: "Russia has a unique weapon, which is capable of destroying any opponent, mainly the US, in case there is a threat to Russia's existence.

  • Video of fighter jets shooting down UFOs over Alaska is classified, won't be released: Pentagon

    The Pentagon currently has no plans to release footage of UFOs that were shot down over Alaska last month, though as spokesperson acknowledged such footage exists.

  • China threatens retaliation if U.S. House speaker meets Taiwan president

    China threatened to retaliate on Wednesday if U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the United States next month, saying any such move would be a "provocation". China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for the island's desire to be seen as a separate country.