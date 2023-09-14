Takeaways as Braxton Garrett leads the way in Marlins’ shutout win over the Brewers

Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett threw six scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins shut out the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Wednesday at American Family Field.

The Marlins, who had won eight of 10 games before dropping the first two games of this series, improve to 75-71 on the season. The Brewers fall to 81-64.

Garrett held Milwaukee to just four hits and two walks while striking out seven. He eliminated two of the baserunners with double plays.

Wednesday marked the sixth time in his past nine starts that Garrett has pitched six innings.

David Robertson, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott combined to pitch the final three innings out of the bullpen, with Scott earning his eighth save of the season.

The Marlins scored their two runs on an Xavier Edwards RBI single in the fifth against Colin Rea and a Garrett Hampson RBI double against Bryse Wilson in the seventh.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Marlins find ways to win when Braxton Garrett starts

With the win on Wednesday, the Marlins are now 20-8 this season in games that Garrett has started. This includes an 18-4 record when he pitches at least five innings and a 7-2 mark in his nine quality starts (pitching at least six innings while allowing no more than three earned runs).

Garrett has held opponents to one earned run or less in 15 starts this season. That’s the second-most by a left-handed starting pitcher in Marlins history, behind only Dontrelle Willis, who had 18 in 2005.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits with injury

Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited the game in the fourth inning with right knee discomfort.

Chisholm sustained the injury running out a groundball on what was ultimately an inning-ending double play. According to Statcast, Chisholm had a sprint speed of 29.8 feet per second — just shy of MLB’s threshold of 30 that is considered “elite.”

Hampson moved from shortstop to center field to replace Chisholm and Joey Wendle entered at shortstop for the remainder of the game.

Chisholm has already dealt with an assortment of injuries this season, going on the injured list twice for turf toe in his right foot and a left oblique strain.

On the season, Chisholm is hitting .251 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI, 39 runs scored and a team-high 19 stolen bases in 83 games played.

Where things stand in the playoff race

The National League wild card race got a little tighter on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks — the three teams who entered Wednesday in the three wild card spots — all lost.

Meanwhile, the three teams still in the hunt but outside of a playoff spot — the Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants — all won Wednesday.

With that, here’s a look at the standings through Wednesday.

▪ The Phillies (79-67) still remain in the top wild card spot.

▪ The Cubs (78-69) are second in the wild card standings, one-and-a-half games behind the Phillies.

▪ The Diamondbacks and Reds (76-71) are tied for the third wild card spot, three-and-a-half games back of the Phillies and two games behind the Cubs.

▪ The Giants and Marlins (both 75-71) are a half-game behind the Diamondbacks.