ABC News

Billions of gallons of water are being released from Lake Powell and dumped into waterways along the Grand Canyon, according to federal environmental agencies. For 72 hours, water will be released from the Glen Canyon Dam at a rate of 39,500 cubic feet per second, which the National Park Service characterized as a "much larger than normal." The release aims to restore sandbars, beaches and campsites used by visitors to the Grand Canyon, according to the NPS.