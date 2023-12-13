Takeaways as Florida Panthers are shut out by Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of road trip

Little went right for the Florida Panthers in a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Panthers fall to 17-9-2 and had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Kraken, who had lost eight consecutive games heading into the matchup, improve to 9-14-7.

After a scoreless first period in which Florida held Seattle to just three shots on goal, Kailer Yamamoto opened scoring 3:06 into the second period when he took a stretch pass from Will Borgen, split between Florida’s defensemen and beat Sergei Bobrovsky. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Wennberg followed with a pair of goals in the first half of the third period to push their lead to 3-0 before Eeli Tolvanen iced the game with an empty-net goal with 3:51 left to play.

This is the Panthers’ third shutout loss of the season, with the others coming Oct. 12 at Minnesota to begin the season and Nov. 24 at home against the Winnipeg Jets. It’s also the Panthers’ first road loss in regulation since Nov. 16 against the Los Angeles Kings, snapping a five-game stretch in which Florida picked up points on the road.

Florida out-shot Seattle 24-23, with defenseman Gustav Forsling having seven of those 24 shots on goal and no other player having more than four.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Powerless power play

The Panthers not only went 0 for 3 on the power play on Tuesday, but they didn’t even register a shot on goal over six minutes of playing with the man advantage.

On the season, the Panthers have converted on just 18.2 percent of their power play opportunities (16 for 88).

Rare third-period struggle

The Panthers entered Tuesday having given up just 21 goals in the third period, the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

They gave up three against the Kraken to bring their deficit from 1-0 to 4-0.

Seattle out-shot Florida 13-8 in that final frame.

This came after Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky faced just 10 shots total through the first two periods.

Florida, meanwhile, could get nothing past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord, who logged his first career shutout.

The road trip continues

Tuesday was the second of five consecutive road games for the Panthers — their longest trip of the season. Florida opened the trip with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The final three games of this trip will be in Western Canada: 10 p.m. Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers and 9:30 p.m. Monday against the Calgary Flames.