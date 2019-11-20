Takeaways from Sondland's dramatic testimony: 'Rudy was the guy' driving Trump's Ukraine aims

WASHINGTON – Ambassador Gordon Sondland, in dramatic testimony on Capitol Hill, said President Donald Trump directed him and others to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine to make a statement about investigations the president was seeking.

Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union, confirmed the existence of a "quid pro quo" in which Ukraine was urged to announce an investigation into the president's rival, Joe Biden, in exchange for the release of military aid the country desperately wanted.

"Mr. Giuliani expressed those requests directly to the Ukrainians. Mr. Giuliani also expressed those requests directly to us," Sondland told the House Intelligence Committee. "We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements."

Here are key takeaways from the impeachment inquiry's fourth day of public hearings:

'Rudy was the guy'

Sondland, who had first-hand knowledge of high-level discussions with Ukraine, dispelled a perception that some other U.S. officials had that there were two tracks to the diplomatic efforts: a "regular" channel and an "irregular" one pursued by Giuliani.

Several diplomats have testified that they were focused on goals such as helping Ukraine fight overall corruption and were trying to stave off what they saw as shadow diplomacy efforts by Giuliani centered on pushing for investigations of Trump's rivals.

In fact, the ambassador testified, Giuliani was the pivotal player driving the Ukraine policy because that's what Trump wanted.

"Rudy was the guy," Sondland said, adding that Trump left no doubt about the central role he wanted his lawyer to play.

"It wasn't an order. It was 'if you want to work on this, this is the guy you've got to talk to'," Sondland testified.

Sondland said he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker worked with Giuliani at the "express direction" of Trump.

"It became very clear to all three of us that if we wanted to move the (U.S.-Ukraine) relationship forward, President Trump was not really interested in engaging, he wanted Rudy to handle it," the ambassador said.

Sondland spells out 'quid pro quo'

Sondland drew a direct line from the president through Giuliani to the diplomats who worked with Ukraine.

"Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky," he told lawmakers. "Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President."

Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Nov. 20, 2019 in a public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. More

The statement from Sondland, a former GOP donor-turned-ambassador who dealt directly with Trump, is the strongest statement to date from a Trump insider linking the president to the controversy.

Sondland: I told Pence of concerns

Sondland said many top officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, understood the president's desire for a quid pro quo.

Sondland testified that on Sept. 1 he mentioned his concerns to Pence, and he submitted to lawmakers emails he had written to Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney about the issue.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said.

Before Pence met with Zelensky in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 1, Sondland said he mentioned to the vice president his concerns “that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations.”