Takeaways: Trump notches win in S.C., 2024 ambitions surface

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Tom Rice
    US politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump notched a significant victory in South Carolina on Tuesday, where his preferred candidate easily ousted five-term Rep. Tom Rice, the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. But another high-profile GOP target of Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger.

With polls still open in Nevada, a critical Senate race could give Trump another chance to add to his endorsement record.

Takeaways as results trickle in from the latest round of primary elections:

SPLIT DECISION IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Rice and Mace, a fellow South Carolinian, have been objects of Trump’s anger ever since a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's win.

Their transgressions? Mace stated on national TV that Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out” by the attack, while Rice became an apostate for joining a small group of Republicans who voted with Democrats in favor of Trump’s second impeachment.

Voters ultimately rendered different judgments on the duo, reflecting a split within the GOP about how to move forward from the Trump era. Rice's largely rural district is representative of Trump's America, where crossing the former president carries a steep cost. Even as Trump railed against both lawmakers, he chose to hold a rally in Rice's district earlier this year.

That's because Mace's district, which centers on Charleston, is full of the type of moderate suburban voters who fled the GOP under Trump. It is one of the few districts in an overall red state where Democrats have been even moderately competitive in congressional races.

The results demonstrate that the Trump factor can't be underestimated in solidly Republican territory, a potential warning sign to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who also voted for the second impeachment and has helped lead the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack. She's facing a competitive primary in August from a Trump-backed challenger.

FROM SOUTH CAROLINA TO THE WHITE HOUSE?

Also in South Carolina, Republican Tim Scott coasted to an easy and unopposed primary win Tuesday for what he says will be his last term in the Senate. But another state is also on his mind — the presidential proving ground of Iowa.

It's become an article of faith that there are no “accidental” trips to Iowa by ambitious politicians. And Scott, the Senate’s sole Black Republican, has made several visits, including one last week.

He certainly has the money to contend. As he campaigned for reelection to the Senate, Scott amassed a jaw-dropping $42 million. That's more than double the $15.7 million average cost of a winning Senate campaign in the 2018 midterms. It's also more than enough to launch a Republican presidential campaign in 2024.

Even before his recent appearance at an Iowa Republican Party event, Scott has been raising his profile. He spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention and delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first joint congressional address. He's also visited New Hampshire, another early-voting presidential state, and delivered a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library, another frequent stop for Republicans eyeing the White House.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NY GOP governor candidates debate crime, economy and Trump

    Four Republican candidates for New York governor faced off Monday in their first televised debate, trying to bruise each other — and Democrats — with two weeks to go until the state's primary election. Zeldin repeatedly assailed Wilson as a “Never Trumper” and a “Republican in name only." “I haven't asked, and I wouldn't ask Never Trumper Harry Wilson," Zeldin said.

  • GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Defeats Trump-Backed Challenger

    With Donald Trump’s blessing, Katie Arrington questioned Mace’s conservative credentials.

  • Rep. Nancy Mace faces tough GOP primary in South Carolina

    Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is facing a tough Republican primary election today against a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump. Mace joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the key issues in the race.

  • Democrats, GOP take contrasting views on LGBTQ survey bill

    An effort to be more inclusive or the federal government being too nosy? Democrats and Republicans took starkly contrasting views Tuesday of proposed legislation that would put voluntary questions about sexual orientation and gender identity on federal demographic surveys. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform approved a bill requiring federal agencies that collect demographic data through surveys to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity, but no one would be required to give the information nor would they be penalized for refusing to do so.

  • Jan. 6 live updates: Conservative lawyer John Eastman was told to 'get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer,' per the House January 6 testimony

    The panel is investigating the Capitol riot and the role former President Trump and his allies played in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Search for missing boy in Lowell to continue through the night

    Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting Lowell police in a search for a missing three-year-old boy.

  • Harshal, Chahal help India thrash South Africa in third T20

    Bowlers Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India stay alive in the Twenty20 international series against South Africa with a crushing 48-run win in the third match on Tuesday.

  • Tom Rice: South Carolina ousts Republican who voted to impeach Trump

    Tom Rice had acknowledged he could be politically doomed, but maintained he was following his conscience.

  • Trump’s Revenge Tour Notches a Win in South Carolina

    Chet StrangeSouth Carolina loves Donald Trump. In 2016, he rolled through the state’s presidential primary and beat Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz by double-digits. On Tuesday, Trump again showed strength there. This time, however, he met with mixed results.First, in South Carolina’s 7th congressional district, Russell Fry, a state legislator endorsed by the former president, defeated incumbent Rep. Tom Rice. For Trump, Fry’s win was personal. Rice voted to impeach him in the aftermath of the insurrec

  • Trump cannot avoid testifying in New York probe, state's top court rules

    Donald Trump failed to persuade New York's highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for the former U.S. president to testify next month. In a brief order, the state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved." Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are scheduled to testify under oath starting on July 15, and continuing the following week, in state Attorney General Letitia James three-year-old civil probe.

  • Auburn, Stanford heading to Omaha; SEC nabs 4 of 8 CWS spots

    The College World Series again will have a strong Southeastern Conference flavor after Auburn became the fourth SEC team to make the NCAA baseball tournament's final eight. The Tigers knocked off No. 3 national seed Oregon State 4-3 on the road Monday night to win their best-of-three super regional and lock up the last spot in the CWS. No. 2 Stanford also won the deciding game in its home super regional, beating UConn 10-5 to earn a second straight trip to the CWS.

  • With Gas Prices at Record Highs, Biden Heads to Saudi Arabaia

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;will seek to mend ties with Saudi Arabia and its de-facto ruler, Crown Prince&nbsp;Mohammed Bin Salman, during a trip there next month that marks a reversal of Biden's pledge to make the kingdom a "pariah" over its human-rights record. Bloomberg's Annmaire Hordern reports.

  • Fox News carries Jan. 6 daytime hearing live

    The top-rated cable channel was the only major television news network not to carry the panel’s first primetime hearing last week.

  • Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms joining Biden White House

    President Joe Biden is bringing in former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for a senior White House role as he girds for battle in the midterm congressional elections in November, a White House official said on Tuesday. Bottoms, 52, who ended her term as Atlanta mayor early this year, will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, a position left open by the resignation in April of Cedric Richmond, who left to become a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee.

  • Jan. 6 hearings could lead DOJ to launch Trump investigation, legal expert says

    Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and former deputy assistant attorney general, speaks to "Red and Blue" about whether the Jan. 6 hearings could prompt the Department of Justice to launch a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

  • This New All-Electric Motorcycle Will Add a Dose of Style to Your Off-Road Adventure

    A stylish battery-powered option that can zip across town or go where the streets end.

  • I took a CO2 detector on a flight: It showed me when I was most likely exposed to COVID

    Carbon dioxide levels can reflect COVID-19 risk, so I brought a detector aboard for my flights to Vermont and Denver. Here's what I found.

  • What It's Really Like to Attend Royal Ascot

    Here's what you need to know about the royal ascot's history, the dress code, and how to get a coveted ticket to the royal enclosure, from someone who has actually attended.

  • Interest rates: Goldman Sachs sounds alarm on potential aggressive hikes

    Monday night's WSJ story about interest rates was heard around the world, including among the top strategists at Goldman Sachs and Evercore ISI.

  • Gut-Wrenching Surge in US Real Yields Is Crushing Risky Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s fast and it’s furious and it’s toxic for other asset classes.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapIt’s the rise in 10-year US real yields -- seen by some as the true benchmark f