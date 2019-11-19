Takeaways: Trump request to Ukraine seen as a "demand"

WASHINGTON – A key National Security Council expert testified Tuesday he considered President Donald Trump's request that Ukraine investigate Joe and Hunter Biden as a "demand" that was "improper" for Trump to make.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on the eastern European country, was describing the July 25 phone call where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe his political rivals while the Trump administration held up nearly $400 million in military assistance.

Vindman testified before the House Intelligence Committee which is investigating whether Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine for the probe amount to an impeachable offense.

Vindman appeared Tuesday morning alongside Jennifer Williams, an NSC aide to Vice President Mike Pence. Both were among a handful of administration security officials authorized to listen in on the July 25 call.

Later this afternoon, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and NSC Senior Director for Russia and Europe Tim Morrison will appear before the panel.

Here are several key takeaways from Tuesday's hearing:

Vindman: Trump request a 'demand'

In his phone call with Zelensky, Trump calls the request for the probe into the Bidens as a "favor," according to a summary of the conversation. (The White House has yet to release the full transcript).

But Vindman said he viewed it as more than a benign request.

The army officer described how the "power disparity" between the United States and Ukraine made it clear Trump's asking for investigations was tantamount to a command.

"The culture I come from, the military culture, when a senior asks you to do something, even if it's polite and pleasant, it's not to be taken as a request." he told lawmakers. "It's to be taken as an order. In this case, the power disparity between the two leaders, my impression is that in order to get the White House meeting, President Zelensky would have to deliver the investigations."

Protecting the whistleblower's identity

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, questioned Williams and Vindman on whether they leaked information regarding Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelensky.

When Nunes asked if either witness discussed the call with anyone outside the White House, Vindman said he discussed the call with State Department Deputy Secretary George Kent and an individual in the intelligence community.

Nunes asked who the member of the intelligence community was, prompting an interjection from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Schiff wanted to ensure it was not an attempt to out the whistleblower, whose letter about the July 25 call sparked the impeachment probe.

“I want to make sure that this is not an attempt to out the whistleblower,” Schiff said.

Vindman said he was advised by his lawyer not to identify anyone when asked about members of the intelligence community.

When asked by Nunes, Vindman repeated his previous assertion behind closed doors that he doesn't know who the whistleblower is "but I can offer that these people were properly cleared individuals with a need to know.”

The mystery of the Sept. 18 phone call

A Sept. 18 phone call between Mike Pence and Zelensky emerged as a potentially important issue but the details of the classified call remain under wraps.

Schiff pressed Williams about the call but she declined to speak about it in the open hearing at the direction of her attorney, Justin Shur, who sat next to her at the witness table.

