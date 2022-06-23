Takeaways: Trump risked provoking 'constitutional crisis'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • William Barr
    77th and 85th United States Attorney General

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is using Thursday's hearing to show the pressure that Donald Trump put on the Justice Department to install a loyalist at the helm who would pursue the then-president's false claims of voter fraud and stop the certification of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.

It's the latest account of how close the United States came to having a constitutional crisis if the department leaders had not threatened to resign and the defeated incumbent was able to orchestrate a plan for the government to overturn election results in several pivotal states.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., led the hearing, saying it would show “how close we came to losing it all.”

Some important takeaways from this month’s fifth hearing of the committee that is investigating the causes of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee has been trying to make the case that Trump's efforts to reverse his loss resulted in the deadly siege after he sent supporters to the Capitol as Congress was certifying Biden's victory.

TRUMP'S JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IN TURMOIL

Day after day, Trump pressured the department leaders to dig into false claims of election fraud after the November 2020 election.

Former Attorney General William Barr had described the swirl of false voter fraud theories coming from Trump's orbit as “wack-a-mole.”

The department declined Trump's overtures because “we did not think they were appropriate,” testified Jeffrey Rosen, who became acting attorney general after Barr stepped down.

The officials told Trump that states conduct their own elections, free from federal interference. But Trump only pressed harder, despite being told repeatedly there was no fraud.

At point in late December 2020, Trump asked Rosen what Rosen found to be a “peculiar” question: Do you know Jeff Clark?

Trump was eyeing Clark to take over at the department.

___

WHO IS JEFF CLARK?

Clark led the civil division that handled environmental cases. He was introduced to Trump by a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, a leader of the House's conservative Freedom Caucus.

Clark had been circulating a proposal that would have the legislatures from battleground states not to certify their election results. By holding back their electors for Biden, the disputed states could submit alternate electors loyal to Trump.

Clark's ideas alarmed his colleagues, as did his sudden rise into Trump's orbit as a potential new acting attorney general.

"It may well had spiraled us into a constitutional crisis," testified Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general.

At one heated meeting when Trump was floating Clark's rise with the others at the White House, Donoghue made the point that “Jeff Clark wasn't even competent to serve as attorney general.”

When Clark shot back that he had worked on complicated civil and environmental matters, Donoghue retorted: “How about you go back to your office and we'll call you when there's an oil spill?”

___

SUBPOENAS SERVED ON ‘FAKE ELECTORS’

The hearing was gaveled in as the Department of Justice escalated its own investigation, searching Clark’s Virginia home this week as federal agents also served subpoenas across the country related to the scheme by Trump allies to create sets of fake electors with the intention of invalidating Biden’s win.

The purpose of the searches was not immediately clear, but they came as the House committee has pressured the department to step up its investigation.

Among those being investigated are Republican officials in key states, including those working on the fake electors in the run-up to Jan. 6, when Congress would be tallying the election results.

The chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, received a subpoena, and the Nevada GOP chair, Michael McDonald, turned over his phone to federal agents Wednesday when they approached him outside his car in Las Vegas and presented a warrant. That's according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the developments publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

    The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as they described President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn his 2020 election defeat. On Thursday, the nine-member panel will hear from former Justice Department officials who refused Trump’s entreaties to declare the election “corrupt.” The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings, held this week, are part of an effort to show how Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, where his false declarations of widespread election fraud led directly to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters violently breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

  • Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence denounces Tehran 'brutality'

    Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday denounced the Iranian regime for “brutality” and urged the Biden administration not to renew a nuclear deal with Tehran, saying it would embolden Iran's leadership. Pence flew 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) from his home in Indiana to Albania to visit the Ashraf-3 camp that is home to some 3,000 Iranian dissidents from the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, best known as MEK. Speaking at the camp near a small hill town 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Albania's capital, Tirana, Pence harshly denounced Tehran for brutality, poverty and corruption.

  • UN expert: Myanmar's pledge for clean polls 'preposterous'

    Military-ruled Myanmar's promise of free and fair elections next year is “preposterous,” a U.N. expert said Thursday as he warned the international community not to fall for the army regime's propaganda to legitimize its rule. Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said the military has been working hard to “create an impression of legitimacy" after ousting the government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 takeover.

  • Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' Trailer Stars Taylour Paige, Luka Sabbat And More

    Sharp Stick, Lena Dunham's new film, stars actors such as Taylour Paige and Luka Sabbat.

  • DeAndre Hopkins hopes to reduce 6-game suspension

    The Cardinals receiver says he doesn't take supplements and that his sample came back with 0.1% of a banned substance in his system.

  • ‘Just Say It Was Corrupt’: Former Officials Detail Trump’s Push to Convince DOJ to Help Overturn Election

    Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told the Jan. 6 committee that the former president called him "virtually every day" to hound him about investigating nonexistent fraud

  • House passes package addressing mental health, 20 Republicans vote ‘no’

    The House passed a bipartisan package on Wednesday that seeks to address mental health and substance abuse in the U.S. The legislation, titled the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, passed in a 402-20 vote. Six Republicans and one Democrat did not vote. All 20 “no” votes came from Republicans: Reps. Andy Biggs…

  • As heat wave wanes, possible July storm threats come into focus | WeatherTiger hurricane forecast

    Mid-summer is a transitional time in hurricane season, here's what that means for Florida.

  • Russians on Kaliningrad train get a gruesome glimpse beyond the media blackout

    The daily sleeper train service from the Russian mainland to the exclave of Kaliningrad slides into its penultimate stop shrouded in mystery, curtains drawn, those on board shielded from the realities of the war in Ukraine.

  • Jan. 6 Documentarian Maintains That Trumps ‘Were Not Granted Any Editorial Control Over the Series’

    In response to a CNN report that “Trump’s allies” were promised editorial control over Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 documentary “Insurrection,” the British filmmaker released two statements — via his legal counsel Russell Smith — saying that “the Trumps did not request, and were not granted, any editorial control over the series.” “To the contrary, Alex […]

  • Chris Simms ranks Titans’ Ryan Tannehill as second-best QB in AFC South

    Titans QB Ryan Tannehill wasn't the highest-ranked AFC South QB in Chris Simms' rankings.

  • Movie director Lena Dunham returns with the trailer for Sharp Stick

    Well, you can’t fault her for going back to what she’s good at. Lena Dunham became a household name for her frank and usually unflattering look at white 20-somethings on HBO’s Girls, becoming a self-styled “voice of a generation” that mostly grew to resent her. With her first feature as writer and director since 2010's Tiny Furniture, Dunham returns with Sharp Stick, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age sex comedy about a white 20-something.

  • 77 years after battle's end, Okinawa wants US base reduced

    Okinawa marked the 77th anniversary Thursday of the end of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, with the governor calling for a further reduction of the U.S. military presence there as local fears grow that the southern Japanese islands will become embroiled in regional military tension. The Battle of Okinawa killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents. Japan's wartime military, in an attempt to delay a U.S. landing on the main islands, essentially sacrificed the local population.

  • Scott Zolak: Mac Jones reminding some Patriots of Tom Brady with strong spring

    Scott Zolak shares some rumors he's heard from people close to the Patriots about Mac Jones' spring performance.

  • Guns are the problem. Until the U.S. passes real reforms, school shootings will persist

    I will never forget what it felt like to huddle in my classroom with scared students, thinking through every horrific scenario. | Op-ed by Pierce County Council member Jani Hitchen

  • Details emerge of 2009 sexual assault allegation against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    Washington Post first reported in 2020 that the Commanders paid a $1.6 million settlement to an employee who made allegations against Snyder in 2009.

  • U.S. meets with refiners on high pump prices; no plan yet -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed interest in potentially lifting smog-fighting gasoline rules to fight high pump prices and backed off a plan to ban fuel exports during a wide-ranging meeting with refiners, two industry sources said on Thursday. With tensions high between U.S. President Joe Biden and Big Oil, the two sides entered the meeting with a promise to work together in good faith.

  • Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing to explore 'the effort to corrupt the Justice Department'

    The Jan. 6 hearings, which had been scheduled to wrap up Thursday, may stretch well into the summer, a committee member says.

  • 1/6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department

    Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department to pursue his false election fraud claims, striving in vain to enlist top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power and hosting a dramatic Oval Office showdown in which he weighed replacing the agency's leader with a more compliant lower-level official, according to testimony Thursday to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Three Trump-era Justice Department officials recounted a relentless pressure campaign from the president, including day after day of directives to chase unsupported allegations that the election won by Democrat Joe Biden had been stolen. The officials described the constant contact as a stark breach of protocol for a department that cherishes its independence from the White House but said they swatted away each demand because there was zero evidence of widespread voter fraud.

  • Kansas City street racers allegedly shot woman taking child to hospital for emergency

    Officers found the vehicle with several bullet holes and a gunshot victim who had been struck in the arm. There were two kids in the car, ages 6 and 8, court records show.