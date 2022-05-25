Primary takeaways: Trump's revenge tour falters in Georgia as Kemp, Raffensperger crush GOP rivals

Primary takeaways: Trump's revenge tour falters in Georgia as Kemp, Raffensperger crush GOP rivals
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Brian Kemp
    Secretary of State of Georgia
  • Brad Raffensperger
    American politician (1955-)
  • Stacey Abrams
    Stacey Abrams
    American politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, and author

Voters set the table for some of the country's most important 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday in multiple states.

Chief among them were contests for the Senate and governorship in Georgia, which has become a battleground state since the last presidential contest and has remained in the spotlight thanks largely to Donald Trump.

The former president has been openly hostile to fellow Republicans, namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who resisted his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

But beyond Trump's revenge tour there are other important battles that played out in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.

Here are 7 important takeaways from Tuesday.

Kemp demolishes Perdue

The headline of the night goes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was likely Trump's biggest target of the primary season thus far.

Kemp fended off a challenge by former Sen. David Perdue, crushing the Trump-backed candidate by a roughly 3-1 margin.

The win was a major rebuke of the former president, who sought to derail Kemp's reelection because the governor refused to help him reverse the 2020 election results.

Kemp supporters expressed an eagerness to unite behind the incumbent in the fall against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

"Great news," Blake Gober, a Republican consultant, said in a tweet Tuesday. "Let's beat Stacey Abrams (again)!"

What's unclear, however, is whether Trump would ever endorse Kemp.

During a campaign stop in Georgia late last year, for instance, Trump signaled he would prefer her over the GOP incumbent.

"Of course having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know what I think," he said. "Might very well be better."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally on the eve of gubernatorial and other primaries in the state, on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally on the eve of gubernatorial and other primaries in the state, on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw, Ga.

A 'big lie' referendum

One of the most anticipated races Tuesday was the down-ballot contest to determine who will oversee the Peach State’s future elections.

In the GOP primary, incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger faced a significant challenge from Rep. Jody Hice in a campaign that was all about the ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Raffensperger gained national notoriety for refusing Trump’s demands to find more votes to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss in the state. In return, Trump recruited Hice, who has repeated many of the false claims of voter fraud, the so-called "big lie" about the last election.

Raffensperger beat Hice on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff.

Political observers say the Georgia secretary of state race holds significance given Georgia’s battleground status for the 2024 presidential election.

Walker, Abrams and Warnock waltz

Former football star Herschel Walker won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, as did Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, which sets up a historic general election between two Black candidates.

Walker benefited greatly from having the two-pronged backing of Trump and establishment GOP lawmakers, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as he ascended to the top of a crowded field.

Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is looking to capture his first full term in office. The two men couldn't be more different in their viewpoints, as Georgia could be the deciding election for who controls the Senate in 2023.

Stacey Abrams, who is looking to become Georgia's first Black woman governor, also sailed through the Democratic primary contest unopposed.

This sets up a rematch between her and Kemp, who won the governor's mansion by less than 2 percentage points in 2018.

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock votes Friday, May 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga., during early primary voting.
U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock votes Friday, May 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga., during early primary voting.

Close race in Texas between Cuellar and Cisneros

In a closely watched race where the winner was still undetermined as of Wednesday, incumbent Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar had a razor thin lead over his primary challenger, Jessica Cisneros.

Cuellar is a moderate Democrat who has urged President Joe Biden to toughen his border policies. Cuellar, who opposes abortion rights, was the lone House Democrat who voted against a measure this month codifying into law a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

Cisneros is a progressive who was backed heavily by left-leaning groups and other officeholders, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Cueller, who took office in 2005, was supported by Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

'Fire McConnell' candidate makes runoff

If any Republican primary was a seesaw in 2022, it was in Alabama, where Rep. Mo Brooks received and then lost Trump's support in the GOP Senate race.

Brooks was one of the speakers at the Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop The Steal" rally, and went out of his way to curry favor with the former president. In one ad, the congressman pledged he would vote against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, another GOP official on Trump's bad side.

But Trump withdrew his endorsement in March after Brooks told supporters it was time to move the past the events of 2020.

Brooks also trailed badly in the polls at the time Trump turned on him.

But he surged back into contention against opponents Katie Britt, the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama and Sen. Richard Shelby’s former chief of staff; and Mike Durant, an aerospace company owner and former Army pilot who was involved in the 1993 "Black Hawk Down” incident in Somalia.

On Tuesday, Brooks survived the Trump snub to make the runoff election along with Britt.

Sarah Sanders wins in Arkansas

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders won her Republican primary for Arkansas governor and has already signaled that her race will take a national tone.

Sanders was one of Trump's fiercest defenders during her tenure as press secretary and during her campaign often took aim at the "radical left" while discussing how her state fits into the broader context of politics.

In her first TV ad, she featured her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and former President Bill Clinton, who also served as the state's governor, marking the 40th anniversary of Little Rock Central High School’s desegregation.

Sanders said in the spot how the "radical left wants to teach our kids America is a racist and evil country."

She is likely to face Democrat Chris Jones this fall as prognosticators have ranked the state as a safe GOP seat.

End of the Bush dynasty?

For decades, the Bush name dominated American politics, but the end appears to have fallen on the family after the Texas primary for attorney general.

Incumbent Ken Paxton thumped George P. Bush in the GOP primary runoff, even amid major Paxton scandals around fraud and FBI investigations.

Bush, a scion of the Bush political dynasty, is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

Many longtime GOP operatives had thought of the younger Bush as a natural successor to his family's legacy, with some even calling him "47" in a belief he would one day ascend to the White House.

But the loss is likely to be taken as an end of an era in U.S. politics and the conservative movement that stems back decades.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primary takeaways: Trump foes Kemp, Raffensperger win big in Georgia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger defeats Trump-backed rival

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously refused then-President Trump's entreaties to "find" enough votes to flip the results of the state's presidential votes in 2020, won reelection on Tuesday, delivering a stinging rebuke to the former president.

  • George P. Bush, last member of his family still in office, loses Texas primary

    George P. Bush, the last remaining member of his famous family to hold elected office, lost his bid for Texas attorney general Tuesday night.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP nod for 2nd term in Congress

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a name in Washington pushing hard-right conspiracy theories, easily won her party’s nomination for Congress Tuesday.

  • Never Take This Popular OTC Drug for Longer Than 2 Days, FDA Warns

    Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are typically considered safe when taken at the recommended doses. But take the right amount for a little too long and you could run into some unexpected side effects. Experts from the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) have issued a warning about one OTC medication that they say can trigger serious heart symptoms if taken in excess. In fact, they warn that if your symptoms persist for longer than two days while taking this drug, you should stop immediately and call

  • Baby formula shortage: Abbott needs to be 'held accountable,' Rep. DeLauro says

    As the White House, policymakers and industry leaders work to address the baby formula shortage, Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is calling for Abbott to be ‘held accountable.’

  • Brittney Griner's wife to U.S. government: 'You say she's top priority, but I want to see it'

    Brittney Griner's wife speaks out for the first time, urging President Biden to do whatever it takes to bring Brittney home quickly.

  • Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

    Biden says Australia’s prime minister was a ‘brave man’ for going on a ‘full spectrum’ tour of Planned Parenthood and NRA

  • Classroom of Horror: How the Texas Elementary School Shooting Unfolded

    Getty/Uvalde CISDAll 19 kids and two teachers killed in the massacre at Texas’ Robb Elementary School were in a single fourth-grade classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself as cops tried to break through a steel door and smash windows to free students, officials said. Tuesday’s horrific incident began when Salvador Ramos, an unemployed and increasingly aggressive 18-year-old who had recently dropped out of high school, shot his grandmother in the face, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wedne

  • Barack Obama Addresses Uvalde Shooting Nearly 10 Years After Sandy Hook: 'Our Country Is Paralyzed'

    "Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear," former President Barack Obama said in response to the Texas school shooting Tuesday

  • 'The truth is, one nation under guns': Poet and activist Amanda Gorman shares emotional poem following Texas school shooting

    Amanda Gorman spoke out against gun violence on Twitter following Uvalde school shooting.

  • Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

    Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 children and their two teachers. Among them were relatives of 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia, who learned late Tuesday that she was among those killed, said her aunt, Siria Arizmemdi. “She was very happy and very outgoing,” said Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district.

  • 'A plague upon this nation': Lawmakers react to Texas mass shooting that killed 21

    A day after another deadly mass shooting in the United States and with no gun control legislation in sight, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted action was unlikely.

  • 10-year-old victim of the Texas school shooting was killed as she was calling 911, grandmother says

    At least 19 children and two adults are dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

  • Scary scene on 'Deadliest Catch' as deckhand mysteriously collapses

    Yet again tragedy struck the ship Patricia Lee on "Deadliest Catch," Tuesday.

  • School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

    Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

  • Amber Heard's supporters endure insults, mockery

    Kylie Putnam, 23, is not enjoying her time in Fairfax County, Va. She doesn't want to be here. She lives in Minneapolis but felt compelled to fly to Northern Virginia when she saw videos on Twitter that showed a crowd outside the Fairfax County Courthouse booing and heckling Amber Heard as she departed after another day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Putnam was taken aback that the actress appeared to have no defenders. "I think what really got me here is that no one was doing anything

  • North Korea launches ICBM after Biden summits with Asia allies

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state. South Korea's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said the North also appeared to have conducted multiple experiments with a detonation device in preparation for its seventh nuclear test but that the test was unlikely to occur in the coming days. In response to the missile launches, the United States and South Korea held combined live-fire drills, including surface-to-surface missile tests involving the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the South's Hyunmoo-2 SRBM, both militaries said.

  • Selfless Texas teachers died shielding their students

    For Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, teaching fourth graders at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was one of the joys of their lives, a vocation dedicated to educating children and keeping them out of harm's way. Relatives briefed by police said Garcia and Mireles died on Tuesday trying to protect their students after a gunman burst into their classroom, barricaded the doors and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Garcia, a married mother of four who taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years, was a "sweet, kind, loving" teacher who considered her students to be family, her relatives aid.

  • ‘Nobody saw it coming.’ How 3 influential Northern Ky. Republicans lost on primary day.

    Three Kentucky GOP House committee chairs took losses in Northern Kentucky this primary cycle. What was the driving force behind their defeat and what does it mean for the rest of the state?

  • Beto O'Rourke interrupts Gov. Abbott's press conference on Texas shooting: 'This is on you!'

    Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke angrily interrupted a press conference Wednesday convened by Gov. Greg Abbott regarding Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.