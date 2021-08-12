Takeaways from the US census: A slower growing but more multiracial society, as cities outpace rural areas

WASHINGTON – The USA is an increasingly diverse and urbanized nation, newly released data from the once-in-a-decade census showed Thursday. The transformation affects facets of American life from who has political power and economic might to what our neighborhoods and streets look like.

As the nation's white population shrank for the first time, minority communities grew, and the numbers of Americans identifying as more than one race jumped. The multiracial population tallied 9 million people in 2010; now, it's 33.8 million people, a 276% increase, according to the census.

The latest statistics portray dense, diverse and growing metropolitan areas, while rural areas struggle to grow – or even hold on to their populations. That will have implications as states use the data to redraw their congressional boundaries in upcoming months, shifting political power and representation among their residents.

Growth overall has slowed: The population grew by 7.4% over the past decade, the slowest pace recorded since the 1930s.

Clear in the census data is a country in flux.

A multiracial society

Overall, 36% of U.S. adults are non-white, up from a quarter in 2010. Among children, 47% identify as nonwhite compared with 35% a decade ago.

Overall, the USA is 57.8% white, 18.7% Hispanic, 12.1% Black and 11.4% Asian or otherwise.

The white percentage of the population, 57.8%, was lower than analysts predicted. In addition to shrinking in relative terms, the 2010s were the first decade on record when the country's white population shrank in absolute terms, the census found.

The diversification of the population was largely driven by rising numbers of people who identify as Asian, Hispanic or Latino, as well as those who identify with more than one race.

The increasing diversity of the nation will almost certainly affect the balance of political power, when the Senate is evenly divided and Democrats hold the House of Representatives by only a slim handful of seats.

Story continues

American minorities disproportionately support the Democratic Party in elections, which political leaders have seized on as either a demographic boon or danger, depending on the party. The latest census numbers are sure to manifest in political battles over congressional redistricting and the allotment of public funding.

Urban , suburban regions flourish while rural areas decline

The census found that more than half of U.S. counties shrank over the past decade.

Overall, metropolitan areas grew by 9% compared with only 1% growth for smaller areas. Less than half of the nation’s 3,143 counties saw any population increases over the past decade while 81% of metropolitan areas grew.

All 10 of the country's largest metropolitan areas grew, and the two fastest-growing regions, the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas, are both in Texas.

The top five largest cities are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix, which grew 9.4% to bump Philadelphia from the top five for the first time.

Even in rapidly growing states, such as Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, the census found that rural counties on average lost people while urban and suburban counties outpaced expected growth.

The urban/rural divide has played out in American politics over the past decade. Donald Trump appealed strongly to rural voters as he won the White House in 2016.

Major ramifications for political, economic power

The increasing racial and ethnic diversity of the country, coupled with the concentration of Americans in metropolitan regions, will affect issues of power and money, such as who has or doesn't have any.

Corporations and institutions of higher learning frequently cite census data when crafting strategies and recruiting employees, students, business partners and customers.

The census determines the apportionment of federal spending through social welfare programs such as Medicaid, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the Children's Health Insurance Program. In some cases, areas without a large enough population can be shut out of certain programs and spending.

Delivering critical services can be more difficult in rural areas. The Centers for Disease Control and Population found lagging rates of vaccination against COVID-19 in rural areas.

The numbers suggest that fast-growing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Florida and Texas could enjoy greater windfalls from such programs while California and New York could see their shares marginally decline.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Takeaways from the 2020 census: rural, urban population divides