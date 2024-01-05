Takeaways from this week's 'Dateline' episode featuring Teaneck murder case

A Manhattan man serving life in prison for the murder of a Teaneck man for having an affair with his wife was the subject of this week's episode of "Dateline."

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was convicted in July for a second time for the killing of Robert Cantor, his wife's lover, over a decade ago. Originally convicted in 2016, a panel of appellate judges overturned the conviction.

He was convicted of murder, arson, weapons charges, stalking and desecration of a human body.

On March 6, 2011, Cantor was found shot in the back of the head in the burned-out basement bedroom where he and Tung's now ex-wife, Sophie Menuet, had sex for the first time. He had been doused in grain alcohol and set on fire.

Here are some takeaways from the episode.

Tony Tung speaks

Tung spoke to Dateline for the episode, saying the first time he went to see Cantor, he began to like him, and they had a lot in common. Cantor was a computer scientist and Tung owned a computer repair shop and they were both foodies.

The Manhattan man said he asked Cantor to take him to where he and his wife consummated their relationship for the first time because he wanted to see how the man treated Menuet.

Tung still denies killing Cantor, saying their interactions during the three times they met were cordial.

Details from Robert Cantor's friends and family

Cantor's friend, Mehrdad Sanai, said he got angry at him for letting Tung into the house, saying he would have called the police instead. Cantor told his friend that Tung's life was falling apart and his wife was leaving him and that he felt bad for him.

Leslie Padron, Cantor's sister told Dateline her brother probably thought he and Tung would eventually become friends.

Details on the night of the murder

Tung told investigators on the night of the murder, he got home around 9 p.m. from dropping his daughters off to their mother and was home alone, doing dishes and relaxing. Tung said he only left his apartment to purchase a six-pack of beer around 1 a.m.

Investigators said something didn't add up because surveillance footage showed Tung arriving home an hour after he said he got there and he was seen leaving his apartment 20 minutes later with a bag in hand and going to his car.

He was in his car for a handful of minutes and left, still holding a bag and walking on East 76th Street. Investigators said they believed the gun used to kill Cantor was in the bag and noted Tung's car never moved from its parking space.

The murder weapon was never found but Tung has inquired with a friend in Texas about getting a magazine for the same caliber weapon used to kill Cantor. In the Dateline interview, Tung said talking to his friend about the magazine was a conversation starter.

Tony Tung trial testimony

During her testimony, Menuet said one day, Tung came home with a paper bag and showed her a gun inside. Tung said it wasn't his and he was holding it for a friend.

Additionally, the prosecution believed Tung had help getting to New Jersey from Manhattan despite not being able to find any evidence of how Tung got to Teaneck.

Not only that, but just a few hours after Cantor's killing, Tung's computer was wiping 170,000 bits of information off his computer, investigators said. Tung sent anonymous emails to Cantor and Menuet had spyware installed on her computer.

Tung's attorney from his first trial, Robert Kalish, said it was an "unfortunate coincidence" that the computer files were being deleted.

