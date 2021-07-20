Takeda agrees to supply additional 50 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it agreed to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan.

The drugmaker will supply the extra doses from as early as the beginning of 2022, it said in a statement. That adds to an earlier agreement for Takeda to bring in 50 million doses of the vaccine, which has been primarily used in mass vaccination sites and workplace inoculations in Japan.

Takeda CEO Christophe Weber had said in May that talks were underway to potentially double the Moderna shipments to help Japan speed up its inoculation efforts. The company has handled domestic testing, regulatory filing, and importation of the vaccine.

The bulk of the first 50 million doses were expected by June, but global demand has slowed that schedule. As a result, Japan's government has had to halt new applications of companies wanting to set up workplace vaccine centres.

Japan has been dependent on imported vaccines for its inoculation programme, which still trails those of most major economies. The government aims to complete the vaccination of its vulnerable elderly population this month and expand it to all adults by November.

The new deal would not help immediately with that push. But it would potentially provide supplies for booster injections or shots developed by Moderna against COVID-19 variants, Takeda said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AutoNation Accelerates Its Growth, But It's Not a Trade for Me

    Maybe I'm old fashioned, too old fashioned. But I think I would rather tackle the debt than add to it in order to reduce the float.

  • We’re on the ‘cusp’ of seeing the activity of commercial human space flight: Expert

    Karina Drees, President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss commercial human space flight as Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin prepare for space flight on Tuesday.

  • Does Delta Variant Make Zoom Video Stock a Buy Again?

    Zoom Video shares are trading lower after an acquisition and despite climbing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant.

  • Robinhood seeks $35 billion valuation in upcoming IPO

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Robinhood’s interest in seeking a market valuation as high as $35 billion ahead of its IPO debut and what Robinhood could experience in the market after it goes public.

  • Delta Air Lines keeps top spot in The Points Guy's best airlines report

    Scott Mayerowitz, The Points Guy Senior Editorial Directorjoins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the airlines as Delta Air Lines Keeps Top Spot in The Points Guy’s Best Airlines Study.

  • Nearly 120,000 children in US have lost a primary caregiver to COVID-19: Internal CDC data

    Since the onset of the pandemic, children in the U.S. have faced multiple challenges and hardships. Tragically, recent data reveals that a staggering number of children have been faced with the most heartbreaking reality: the loss of a caregiver to COVID-19. An estimated 119,000 children across the country have lost a primary caregiver due to COVID-19 associated death, and more than 140,000 children experienced the death of a primary or secondary caregiver, defined as co-residing grandparents or kin, according to data in an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained exclusively by ABC News.

  • Exclusive-How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup

    Didi Global successfully navigated China's regulatory thicket for years, but the ride-hailing giant's 200-plus government affairs team's reliance on personal contacts with officials left it partly exposed to a shock crackdown by Beijing, sources say. The government-relations firepower, which helped keep Didi on the road through safety scandals and lack of operating permits in many cities, failed to fully anticipate how dramatically the regulatory environment was changing as the company ploughed ahead with a $4.4 billion New York listing late last month. As a result, when the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) started a review into Didi's handling of customer data in the middle of its IPO campaign, many in the company believed the team would be able to "convince" watchdog officials, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Shortages may be easing according to news and job listings: BofA

    As the world continues to bounce back from the pandemic, the story of the economic recovery has been underscored by significant supply shortages. However, according to a report released by Bank of America Global Research, the peak for these shortages may have already passed.

  • The spread of misinformation is a 'globalized, anti-vaccine, anti-science empire:' Expert

    Fighting misinformation is now a focus of the U.S. Surgeon General's office, with Dr. Vivek Murthy releasing an advisory last week hoping to "raise the bar for sharing health information by checking sources before sharing."

  • Market Recap: Monday July 19

    All three major indices closed in the red on Monday as the markets saw a large sell-off with all the mega cap stocks leading the market decline. Loreen Gilbert, WealthWise Financial CEO, and Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning Founder & Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Seana Smith discuss the latest.

  • Netflix must blow away these numbers when it reports earnings

    Netlflix analysts are locked and loaded on this one number when the streaming giant reports second quarter earnings this week.

  • Nicolas Cage talks 'Pig' co-star, freezing with Cher during 'Moonstruck' and his go-to dinner recipe

    Nicolas Cage opens up about new movie "Pig," why he almost said no to "Moonstruck," and sets the record straight on "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

  • Delta variant: 'We’re going to see breakthrough cases' and that's OK, doctor says

    The recent COVID outbreak among the New York Yankees baseball team underscores the fact that the coronavirus vaccines are not 100% effective but are still crucial to preventing hospitalization and death.

  • Thailand warns daily COVID-19 cases could hit 30,000 in worst case

    Thailand's COVID-19 task force on Monday called on people to follow stricter containment measures, warning that without cooperation record daily infection rates could roughly treble to reach 30,000 under a worst-case scenario. Thailand could see daily infections of more than 30,000 if the public did not comply, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, told a briefing.

  • SmartRecruiters raises $110M at a $1.5B valuation to expand its end-to-end recruitment platform

    Today, SmartRecruiters, one of the companies that has built software to handle that process more smoothly, is announcing $110 million in funding to seize the moment. Silver Lake Waterman is leading this round, with previous backers Insight Partners, and Mayfield Fund also participating. First, SmartRecruiters plans to continue expanding business -- its primary customers are large enterprises with Visa, Square, McDonald’s, Ubisoft, FireEye, Biogen, Equinox and Public Storage among them, and the plan will be to bring on more of these globally.

  • Bearish Sentiment Toward Market: Cannabis Movers For July 19, 2021

    GAINERS: Livewell Canada Inc (OTC: LMLLF) shares closed up 12.87% at $0.06 Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares closed up 9.6% at $3.88 General Cannabis (OTC: CANN) shares closed up 9.25% at $0.59 Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed up 3.62% at $9.16 Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed up 3.31% at $18.73 Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 2.27% at $0.36 LOSERS: Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed down 17.2% at $0.33 C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed d

  • Going door-to-door for COVID vaccine: treading lightly and taking ‘no’ for an answer

    Amid a surge in the delta variant, health officials have turned to a delicate, person-by-person vaccine outreach approach.

  • De facto UAE leader visits Saudi crown prince amid tensions

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler held talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a time of tensions between the two Gulf allies that led this month to an open standoff over oil policy. A public dispute between the two states this month disrupted policy setting by OPEC+, an oil producers' group that comprises OPEC and a number of allies.

  • Japan’s Nippon TV & UK Outfit Envision Team On East-West Scripted Projects Slate

    EXCLUSIVE: In an intriguing partnership that signals the continuing trend of far-flung international collaborations in the film/TV biz, leading Japanese multiplatform entertainment company Nippon TV is teaming up with London-based premium media outfit Envision Entertainment to form a joint slate. First up will be a series inspired by hit Japanese show Double Booking, and a pair […]

  • Stunning positive COVID-19 test for KC gymnast in Tokyo hints at ‘freaky’ scene ahead

    Kansas City gymnastics coach Al Fong is baffled by his protege’s positive COVID-19 test in Japan and believes it suggests Tokyo won’t be able to handle it.