Takeda, Nintendo among Japanese firms quietly celebrating weak yen

Rocky Swift
·4 min read

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's yen is at its weakest in decades and inflicting high costs of imported food and fuel on households and businesses, but also proving to be an unexpected tailwind for multinationals such as pharmaceutical giant Takeda.

As the Bank of Japan reiterated its commitment to loose monetary policy on Friday, affirming its position as a standalone dove in a global environment of rising inflation, the yen edged back towards the 135.60-per-dollar lows it struck this week. It is down 14% against the U.S. dollar this year.

Households have complained of the effect on their wallets. Nearly half of companies that responded to a Tokyo Shoko Research poll this week said the weaker yen would have a negative impact on their businesses. Only 3% said that it would be a good thing.

Yet many firms' forecasts for the current fiscal year are based on assumptions the currency will be 15-20 yen stronger against the U.S. dollar than current levels. That means those with a lot of overseas business and lower dollar debt should get a boost to their revenues simply by meeting their existing targets.

For Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Japan's biggest drugmaker, a weaker yen helps because 80% of its sales are overseas, said CFO Costa Saroukos. Takeda had made its projections based on a yen at 119 per dollar. "Assuming FX rates continue where they were in April and May, with the dollar at around 130 yen, we will have high-single-digit percentage upside versus what we've given in our revenue and profit forecasts," Saroukos said this week.

Toyota Motor Corp, Panasonic Corp, and Nintendo Co were also conservative, expecting the yen to be at 115 versus the dollar by March 2023. Sony Group Corp has one of the weakest yen projections, 123 per dollar - but that is still far from the current levels, which have not seen since 1998.

Nintendo, a Kyoto-based video game maker, released its full-year earnings forecast last month, assuming dollar-yen would be at 115 by March 2023, the end of its fiscal year. President Shuntaro Furakawa told investors at the time that a one-yen shift from that rate would result in a 6.3-billion-yen ($47-million) bump in U.S. revenue alone if sales were flat.

Fujio Mitarai, president of camera maker Canon, said the fall in the currency's value could be "a very big plus" for the company. He made the comment after Canon released forecasts based on an expected rate of 120 yen per dollar.

But Mitarai cautioned that this would depend on avoiding extreme increases in component pricing or slowdowns in production. He cited downside risks that were "moving violently and difficult to predict."

Some Japanese companies that could benefit from the exchange rate are seeing complications that limit the upside.

Koji Shibata, CEO of airline ANA Holdings Inc, said on April 28 that the weak yen was "a great opportunity for visitors to Japan" but called the current limits on foreign-arrivals a "waste".

MIXED BLESSING

Nintendo makes most of its profit through high-margin software, so it stands to benefit from sales abroad made in comparatively stronger currencies.

But other Japanese companies, which rely on their own manufacturing, have to deal with reduced buying power for components and materials due to the weaker yen.

And after years of bolstering overseas production and supply chains, many manufacturers now see less benefit from a softer currency than they did years ago.

Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant operator Sushiro said last month that its iconic 100 yen plates would come to an end in October after nearly 40 years, a casualty of the weak yen and increasing production costs. Asahi Group Holdings said in April it would raise the price of its market-leading Super Dry canned beer for the first time in 14 years. Competitors Kirin Holdings Co, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, and Sapporo Holdings Inc have followed suit in announcing price hikes. Researcher Teikoku Databank said this month that prices on more than 10,000 food items in Japan would rise in 2022. "We import a lot, so the impact of the weakening yen is significant," Toru Sakamoto, managing executive officer of seafood producer Maruha Nichiro Corp, said last month. "Costs are rising due to a shortage of containers and increasing fuel prices. We're doing everything to trim production costs, but at this point, we have no choice but to pass it on through our prices."

Tadashi Yanai, Japan's richest person and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co, believes there is "absolutely no merit" to a weaker yen.

"Japan is engaged in the business of importing raw materials from all over the world, processing them, adding value to them, and selling them," he said in April. "In this context, there is no advantage if the value of a country's currency weakens."

Takeshi Hashimoto, CEO of transport giant Mitsui OSK Lines, said in April his firm's profits were rising because of the weak yen.

"However, I feel that's not our true strength, and I don't think we should be happy or sad that profits are increasing or decreasing because of that."

(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador Faces Turmoil as Bitcoin Value Plunges

    El Salvador's bet on bitcoin is looking more and more risky as the cryptocurrency's value plunges. Last year, the Central American country became the first in the world to make bitcoin legal tender for all transactions. In recent weeks, the overall crypto market's value has fallen rapidly and is now worth $930 billion compared to $3 trillion in November.

  • A Strong Dollar, a Weak Yen: Why the Gap Could Drive Inflation Even More

    The yen’s decline is a byproduct of diverging monetary policy. A stronger dollar could hurt international trade and squeeze balance sheets of emerging markets that have borrowed in dollars.

  • This Simple Savings Mistake Could Be Costing You Over $90,000

    Retirement plan participants broke record levels of savings in 2021, with higher levels of participation and contributions leading to an average 10% increase in account balances over course of the year. Yet, confronted with increasing inflation and uncontrolled healthcare costs, … Continue reading → The post This Simple Savings Mistake Could Be Costing You Over $90,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Prepare For the Rest of 2022

    The combined effects of higher interest rates, inflation and a slowdown in the economy will result in the markets being weaker during the second of 2022, investment managers are warning. Geopolitical issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, the lockdowns in China due to covid and monetary tightening by central banks will result in more volatility and a softening of the global economy. Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine will impact the global commodity markets by pushing both energy and food prices higher.

  • US Futures Climb After Rout; Yen Sinks on BOJ Hold: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures stabilized Friday from a stock rout triggered by fears of an economic downturn, while the yen slid as the Bank of Japan stuck with super-easy monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-

  • With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

    As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

  • Yen slides 1.9% from 2-week high after BOJ sticks to stimulus

    The yen retreated sharply from its highest point in nearly two weeks on Friday, after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-easy policy unchanged, defying pressure from aggressive tightening at peers including the Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank. The dollar, meanwhile, clawed its way back from a one-week low against major peers, following a two-day slide after the Federal Reserve's mid-week rate increase that, although the biggest since 1995, didn't exceed market expectations. It was at a two-decade high of 105.79 prior to the Fed decision.

  • ‘Bamboozled’: Charlotte couple encounters roadside scammers offering gold for cash

    The con-artists often travel from state-to-state scamming innocent victims, experts said.

  • Germany steps up calls for residents to save energy as Russia reduces gas

    The German gas regulator confirmed on Thursday that gas flows through Nord Stream 1 had fallen to about 40% of capacity.

  • Wall Street Secrets Pit $75 Billion Pension Plan Against Trustee Tasked With Protecting It

    (Bloomberg) -- When State Senator Katie Muth joined the board of the Pennsylvania teachers’ pension fund last year, she knew she had a lot to learn: With a college degree in athletic training, her financial education consisted largely of paying off her student loans. But she saw the unpaid trustee position at the $75 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System as a way to protect teachers and state taxpayers — and an extension of her job as a lawmaker.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It

  • Asian markets hit by recession fears, yen drops after BoJ decision

    Asian markets mostly fell Friday after another hefty drop in New York as central bank interest rate hikes fan fears of a recession, while the yen sank after the Bank of Japan said it would not yet follow its global peers in tightening policy.

  • IBD 50 Stocks to Watch: Norwegian Oil Stock A Key Supplier For Europe

    As inflation concerns continue to escalate the energy sector remains one of the few outperformers, IBD's integrated oil and gas industry group ranks seventh out of 197 industries. Top Norwegian oil stock Equinor is in focus as strong European energy demand has led to solid fundamentals and impressive growth. Equinor — headquartered in Stavanger, Norway — is involved in oil and natural gas exploration, production and refining.

  • 'RHOA': Andy Cohen Apologized To Kandi Burruss Over Asking Riley Burruss About Her Father

    After Kandi Burruss made it clear that she was upset and felt blindsided by Bravo honcho Andy Cohen questioning her daughter Riley about her estranged relationship with Russell “Block” Spencer, Kandi says thi

  • Yen’s Freefall Triggers Rush to Buy Among Asia’s Amateur Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- While global investors have dumped the Japanese yen in recent months, Gabriel Leung, who runs a small money exchange shop in Hong Kong, has noticed a surge in customers doing the exact opposite. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Builds $5.7 Billion Bet Against European Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has emerged as the biggest short seller of European stocks, wagering more than $5.7 billion against them in a bid to profit from a potential decline in value.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Cardano leads rises as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest move, falling 4.49% to $1,134.00. Cardano (ADAUSD) lead the increases with a 1.

  • Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he won't be shocked if bitcoin falls to $10,000, as 'blow-ups' rattle the crypto market

    "We've already seen around the edges some blowups in parts of the crypto world, and that could be foreshadowing some problems," Jeff Gundlach said.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Crypto Industry Shows Cracks as a Second Firm Limits Withdrawals

    Four days after Celsius Network halted customer access to crypto assets, a second yield firm capped withdrawals and a crypto hedge fund failed to repay some creditors.