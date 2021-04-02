Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.64 per share and the market cap of $58.8 billion, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is shown in the chart below.


Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.23% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 83% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co over the past years:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $30.2 billion and earnings of $0.544 a share. Its operating margin is 14.45%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co over the past years:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is -1.6%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's ROIC was 6.02, while its WACC came in at 3.41. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is shown below:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

In conclusion, the stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Takeda Pharmaceutical Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

    Iran has begun enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog showed, in a further breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden with the two sides in a standoff over who should move first to salvage a deal that was meant to curb Iran's ability to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so intended. The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a U.S. withdrawal from the accord under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, as well as the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic that had been lifted under the agreement.

  • The hunt for lost billions: Failed Hin Leong's owners face asset claims

    Stung by the collapse of Asia's top independent oil trading firm, some global banks have teamed up to seek the personal assets of the family behind Hin Leong Trading, which has left creditors on the hook for billions of dollars. As part of what sources say is the biggest legal case in living memory in Singapore, liquidators and creditors are hunting for assets from the city-state to China to Australia belonging to the Lim family, after the Singapore-based company was wound up in March. At a hearing on Monday, court-appointed liquidators will ask the Singapore High Court to freeze the family's assets worldwide, from multimillion-dollar homes to country club memberships, shares and funds, three sources with knowledge of the case told Reuters.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • VA expected Iraq, Afghanistan wars would lead to toxic exposures, agency reveals

    ‘We expected there to be hazardous exposures,’ VA says, raising questions about why some veterans cannot get care.

  • Federally operated mobile COVID-19 vaccine units roll out in Maryland

    More mobile vaccine units are now in Maryland.

  • California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes after L.A. sexual abuse case

    The ruling could pressure Olympic organizations to do more when it comes to protecting young athletes from sexual abuse by coaches.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • In squeezed euro debt sales, governments curb inflated hedge fund demand

    The ECB's massive bond-buying programme has fuelled a bonanza in euro zone sovereign debt, with some investors vastly overstating their orders at debt sales in a bid to secure the coveted paper. Borrowers including the European Union, France and Spain are moving to rein in orders from hedge funds in their syndicated bond sales, a government official and four banking sources involved in the deals told Reuters. The aim is to stem a deluge of inflated orders from these funds, which vastly overstate their demand in an attempt to guarantee they secure their desired amount of bonds, according to the sources.

  • India Covid-19 vaccination for 45+: Third phase launched as cases rise

    The decision has come amid a sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

  • The DOJ is investigating if Matt Gaetz used campaign money to fund travel for women

    Investigators are reportedly examining if Gaetz's interactions with young women broke sex trafficking laws and if he used drugs and cash in his dealings.

  • Analysis: Can Joe Biden recreate the U.S. economy he grew up with?

    Joe Biden will almost certainly be the last U.S. president born as a member of the "silent generation" demographic group who were children during World War Two, came of age in an economic boom that built middle class wealth, and cemented the role of the United States as the world's leading industrial power. Over the latter half of his life, Biden, 78, saw the share of national wealth going to that middle class fall and the gains from U.S. growth concentrate in a handful of regions.

  • Wisconsin high court voids governor's mask mandate, settling partisan dispute

    In its 4-to-3 ruling, which voids a Feb. 4 face-covering order currently in effect, the court found that Evers effectively breached a statute that limits his emergency powers to 60 days without approval of the state legislature. "The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully," Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. Evers, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency last March, which the Republican-controlled legislature never extended beyond its statutory 60-day limit.

  • France faces rising calls to investigate Mali air strike

    France faced mounting calls from rights groups on Thursday to open an investigation into an air strike by its forces in Mali that a United Nations probe said killed 19 civilians at a wedding party. U.N. investigators published a report on Tuesday about the Jan. 3 strike, concluding that it killed 19 civilians and three armed men near the central Mali village of Bounti. France, which has more than 5,000 troops in Mali and neighbouring West African countries to battle militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, rejected the conclusions, saying it hit Islamist militants only.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Police supervisor tells court that officers 'could have ended' restraint of George Floyd

    Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors have heard from 17 witnesses and have seen police and surveillance videos of George Floyd's arrest.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Analysis: Bumpy road ahead for Biden's infrastructure plan

    Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, released Wednesday, would go well beyond the usual commitments to roads and bridges to touch almost every part of the country. It's a down payment on combating climate change, a chance to take on racial inequities, an expansion of broadband, an investment in manufacturing and a reorienting of corporate taxes to pay for everything.

  • Biden wants to spend $100 billion to get you better internet access, then $174 billion so you can take an electric vehicle anywhere

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan would wire up every corner of the nation with access to broadband for internet and EV charging stations.