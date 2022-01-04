Takedown targets alliance of three gangs responsible for four senseless killings: Brooklyn DA

A trio of gangs that formed a strategic alliance and took part in more than a dozen shootings and four killings was taken down in a bust, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced Tuesday.

One member of the newly formed criminal coalition is accused of taking part in three murders over a three-month span, when the suspect was just 16.

The three street crews — Fort N---as Only, Pistol Packing Pitkin and Young and Wild and Hustling — came together to try and dominate East New York, Brownsville and Fort Greene. They called themselves YPF and hoped by teaming up they would gain greater geographic dominance and access to guns, according Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.

The newly formed YPF gang boasted more than 200 members and was responsible for four killings and 14 shootings, authorities charge.

“They shoot on sight... This is the insidious part of the gang culture,” Gonzalez said. “This successful takedown is part of our ongoing strategy to reduce shootings and senseless deaths by targeting the most violent offenders.”

Gonzalez highlighted a trio of vicious shootings connected to YPF, including the October 2020 killing of Sherard McKoy, a college student murdered outside a bodega because he was wrongly identified as an opposition gang member, prosecutors said.

Iquan Warlick, 17, and Nakhai Addison, 17, were busted for the murder which occurred outside the New Lots Ave. bodega on Oct. 28, 2020.

McKoy was in the bodega waiting for food with his friend, who was an alleged rival of the Fort N---as Only gang.

After a fistfight inside the bodega, McKoy escaped and ran out but was chased and shot to death by Warlick, prosecutors said. The intended target was not killed, escaping by army crawling into the back of the bodega as he was shot at.

“McKoy was wrongly perceived to be a rival gang member because he was with a friend who was a gang member. He was not,” Gonzalez said. “He was shot because he was in East New York in opposition territory.”

Less than a month later, Warlick and George Risher Jr., another member of the gang, and at least two other unidentified people went to a birthday party in East New York for a 16-year-old where they heard rival gang members would be in attendance, prosecutors said.

One of the unidentified individuals shot at a group outside the party and hit someone in the leg, authorities said.

Later that night, the four crew members went to Crown Heights where the party had relocated to a building on Albany Ave.

Risher and another went up to the third floor of the building and shot at partygoers, killing Daijyonna Long, 20, who was visiting from Virginia.

Warlick remained in the lobby, where he and another unidentified individual shot at people getting out of the elevator, injuring two. The horrific caught-on-camera shooting shows one victim desperately trying to close the elevator doors but Warlick gets his hand in before it can shut.

The two then tussle in the lobby as Warlick tries to shoot the rival, video shows.

Warlick has been charged with three murders that took place in just a three month span in 2020. The victims were McKoy, Long, and Wayne LaFontant, 23, who was fatally shot at a Fort Greene housing project in September 2020.

Also swept up in the two indictments was Giovanni Bennett, 17, who prosecutors say was responsible for a terrifying midday shooting in Downtown Brooklyn that injured an innocent bystander who was an NYU student.

Bennett allegedly rode up into the middle of MetroTech Mall on Sept. 21, 2021, around 3:00 p.m. on a Razor scooter, pulled a gun and began firing at a rival gang member.

Throngs ran for cover as bullets flew in the crowded area.

“These guns were in the hands of bad people that did bad things to good people,” said Mayor Adams, who announced the charges along with Gonzalez.

“It’s the gangs and the guns. That is the problem. Everyday New Yorkers in this borough of 2.6 million in this borough were held hostage.”

The people charged were Nakhai Addison, 17; Dontay Alarcon, 18; Giovanni Bennett, 17; Tyshawn Bussey, 18; Tiemel Clark, 23; Freedom Drayton, 17; Margario Harris, 21; Tieteanna Hoyle, 18; Lesley Jemison, 18; Reuben Johnson, 19; Dashawn Leggett, 19; Desire Louree, 20; Amir Quinones, 18; George Risher Jr., 17; Ron Robinson, 19; Ziquan Thompson, 18; and Iquan Warlick, 17.

The defendants were set to be arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon.