TAKEN: California man fights county's $23,000 fee to build on his own land
A California county told a construction worker he'd have to pay $23,000 to obtain a building permit for a new house, so he sued. Now the Supreme Court will rule on the case.
Meta has lost a claim in its legal battle with an Israeli tech firm Bright Data, which it sued last year for scraping data from Facebook and Instagram via the web. The tech giant, which has a long history of suing data scraping businesses, claimed that Bright Data's data harvesting was a violation of its terms of service -- which Bright Data had agreed to by having accounts on Meta's platforms.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Tesla's strategy to drive sales through price cuts combined with the cost of bringing the Cybertruck into production and other R&D expenses put pressure on profits in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reported Wednesday. While the company has managed to continue to expand sales -- hitting a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023, it hasn't translated to the same growth in profits, or even revenue. What's more, Tesla cautions in the Q4 and annual earnings release it is currently "between two major growth waves."
They just might become your go-to black trousers; stock up on these flattering, comfortable business-casual winners while you can.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Your skin is so ready for this five-star favorite — and now that it's on sale, so is your wallet.
'Best bodysuit ever,' says one of 4,000+ delighted Amazon shoppers.
Apple is determined to take a slice of in-app purchases, no matter how users access apps or make their payments, it seems. After dropping commissions to 27% following a court ruling that said Apple had to allow app developers the ability to point to their own payment options via the web, the company is now floating the idea that it could take a similar course of action for apps that are downloaded outside its App Store. In the EU, Apple will be subject to a new law that will for the first time allow users to download apps to their devices without having to go through the App Store -- a major change that will impact how iOS apps are discovered, marketed, and accessed.
Big pickups and SUVs share parking spaces that were designed for sedans and hatchbacks. The math does not always work out.
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop role-playing game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate 3, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.
The new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $700. That represents a savings of 30 percent for one of our favorite gadgets to come out of CES 2024.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
As the football offseason arrives, college sports stands at the most significant inflection point in its more than 100 years of existence.
“So much of good TV is really complicated,” an expert told Yahoo Entertainment. “That's why something like 'Reacher' is so appealing."