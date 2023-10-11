Who has taken the early lead in the Cary election? Early voting results are in.

Early and absentee voting results are in for the Cary Town Council election.

Nine candidates vied Tuesday night for mayor, one at-large seat, and the council’s District B and District D seats.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht ran unopposed. Incumbents Lori Bush, Don Frantz, and District D-appointee Ryan Eades faced opponents.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The first results reflect the choices of 5,681 voters who cast early votes and absentee ballots.

Results for precinct voters will start to roll in around 10 p.m. Tuesday, elections officials said.

▪ Mayor

With only early and absentee votes counted, Weinbrecht 4,765, or 95%, of the vote. He is going into his 16th year as mayor.

▪ At-large

There were three candidates for one of the council’s at-large seats.

With only early and absentee votes counted, Bush led opponents Mary Insprucker and Matthew Gronke, with 70% of the vote.

Insprucker was second with 25.6% of the vote.

▪ District B

Frantz fell behind opponent Michelle Craig to keep his District B seat.

With only early and absentee votes counted, Craig had 67% of the vote, to Frantz’s 32%.

Frantz, first elected in 2007, has served four terms on the council.

▪ District D

Eades was appointed to fill a seat vacated by Ya Liu in December. He faced two opponents, Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan.

With only early and absentee votes counted, Bansal led with 67% of the vote.

Jordan was second with 18%, and Eades third with 13%.