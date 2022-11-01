Takeoff, Rapper from Group Migos, Killed in Houston

Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos, was killed during an early morning shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, law enforcement confirmed Nov. 1.

In a press conference, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, was found dead outside 810 Billiards & Bowling following a private party.

Ball’s lawyer, Drew Findling, also confirmed the rapper’s death in a statement to NBC News.

“Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” Findling said. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

Finner said police responded to reports of a shooting at the venue at 2:34 a.m. Earlier on Nov. 1, police told NBC Houston station KRPC the victim had been shot in the head or neck.

Two other people were injured and drove themselves to nearby hospitals, police said. As of Monday afternoon, homicide investigator Michael Arrington confirmed the two other victims were expected to be OK. One was a 23-year-old man and the other a 24-year-old woman.

At the press conference, Arrington said that the shooting appeared to have happened following a private party at the venue, when around 40 attendees gathered outside.

"After (the party) ended, there was a large group of people who gathered at the front door area just outside the building. And it led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement," he said. "A lot of the people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement."

Arrington asked for people who witnessed the event to give a statement to the police department.

"We want to find justice for this family. They're going through a lot right now," he said. "And the only thing that we can do is hope that y'all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest the person responsible for the death of Takeoff."

The Houston Police Department confirmed that one other member of Migos, rapper Quavo, 31, was also in attendance at the time of the shooting, according to KPRC.

(L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos at The 2019 ESPYs (Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Atlanta-based Migos, which also includes rappers Offset and Quavo, has been one of the most popular and influential rap groups of the past decade since releasing their first hit single in 2013. Quavo and Offset are Takeoff's uncle and cousin, respectively.

The group has released multiple Billboard Hot 100 singles and also received a pair of Grammy nominations in 2018 for Best Rap Album for "Culture" and Best Rap Performance for "Bad and Boujee."

Quavo and Takeoff released an album earlier this month, "Only Built for Infinity Links," that did not include Offset.

Takeoff is the latest high-profile musician to die from gun violence, following the fatal shootings of rappers Half Ounce, PnB Rock, Young Dolph and Nipsey Hussle, among others, in the past three years.

