Takeoff shooting: Houston police to give update on investigation this afternoon

Houston police will hold a news conference on its investigation into the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

The news conference will begin at 3 p.m. eastern time, 2 p.m. central time at the police headquarters.

Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m. will carry the news conference, LIVE on air and WSB-TV breaking news app.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, he was shot in the head and torso before he died outside the business.

Migos rappers Takeoff, Offset and Quavo all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia and went on to become rap superstars. Takeoff, at 28 years old, was the youngest member of the group.

RELATED STORIES:

Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of the shooting. Pictures showed him kneeling over his nephew after he was shot during what police said was a fight that broke out after a private party.

Police said they don’t believe Takeoff was directly involved in the fight. Police said there were about 40 people at the private party and that at least two people were shooting guns.

No arrests have been made in the rapper’s shooting death. One man who was seen at the shooting is facing a weapons charge; however, police said they do not believe he is one of the two

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]