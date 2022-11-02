Takeoff shooting - latest: Migos rapper’s coroner report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).

The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.

Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.

Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.

An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired, leading many people to flee the scene in panic.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police did not name the victim but identified him as a Black man in his 20s. It was Takeoff’s representatives who first confirmed his death, with the police confirmation following shortly after.

His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.

Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.

The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.

KEY POINTS

What Houston police have said about the fatal incident

In one of his final interviews, Takeoff said he wanted to be recognised for his work

Police Chief says they have ‘no reason’ to believe Takeoff was ‘involved in anything criminal'

Migos’s record label Quality Control laments ‘stray bullet’ that killed Takeoff

Takeoff’s lawyer calls his death a ‘devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta’

NEW: Takeoff’s cause of death confirmed in coroner’s report

19:50 , Tom Murray

Certain media outlets have obtained a copy of Takeoff’s autopsy report, which confirms his cause of death by “penetrating gunshot wounds”.

Story continues

The analysis by the Harris County Medical Examiner reveals that the rapper was shot multiple times.

Migos’ label Quality Control Music previously said that Takeoff was killed by a “stray bullet”.

James Corden pays tribute to Takeoff during ‘The Late Late Show'

19:26 , Tom Murray

The Late Late Show host James Corden paid special tribute to offset on his show.

The rapper had appeared with his Migos bandmates in Corden’s highly popular Carpool Karaoke segment in 2018.

“I was lucky enough to spend some unforgettable moments with Takeoff over the past few years,” Corden said.

“He was an incredible guy, warm and generous. Whenever I’d see him he’d always call me Big Drip and he knew how much I loved that.”

Read more:

James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death

Offset changes Instagram avatar to photo of Takeoff

18:23 , Tom Murray

Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late Migos bandmate on Instagram.

The rapper changed his profile photo on the social media platform to one of Takeoff on Wednesday (2 November).

Neither he nor Migos’ third member, Quavo, has commented verbally on their friend’s passing.

Read more:

Offset changes Instagram avatar to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death

Everything the Houston police have said about the fatal incident

17:15 , Annabel Nugent

Houston police called a press conference on Tuesday (1 November) to speak about the shooting that killed Takeoff.

During the conference, police chief Troy Finner revealed several key details about the tragic event.

Police officers said they were called at approximately 2.34am local time (07.34 GMT) about a shooting outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston where a private party of around 40 people, including Takeoff and Quavo, had been taking place.

Everything we know after Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed

An argument emerged and shots were fired from at least two weapons, said the police, which led to many people fleeing the scene.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, officials did not name the victim but identified him as a Black male in his 20s. It was Takeoff’s representatives who first confirmed his death, with the police confirmation following shortly after.

Two other individuals – a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female – were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In saying so, police appeared to confirm that Quavo was not injured during the altercation given that he is 31 years old.

17:00 , Annabel Nugent

In a 2021 interview with NME, Takeoff reflected on the death of Juice WRLD.

The rapper, who collaborated with Migos on their 2021 album Culture III, died aged 21 in December 2019.

His contribution to the record was posthumous.

Speaking about his death, Takeoff said: “I had a conversation with him on the phone. He’s a good person.”

Juice WRLD performing in 2019 (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

His bandmate Offset continued: “He did a few songs and he has the same passion as us in music. He goes straight in there and doesn’t like to play around in the studio. Off the top like he is, he lets it come to him but he’s a great artist man. Bro was hard.”

Childhood photo of Takeoff and Quavo circulates online

16:45 , Annabel Nugent

A sweet photo of Takeoff and Quavo as children has circulated online following news of the rapper’s death.

In the photo, the two relatives and friends can be seen wearing baggy t-shirts, one bearing the image of Tupac.

Numerous fans have commented on the post: “Rip.”

Takeoff and Quavo as kids 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/8hUm0B36w6 — RapTV (@Rap) November 1, 2022

Outkast – a favourite band of Takeoff’s – has paid tribute

16:30 , Annabel Nugent

The tribute from Outkast has been especially heartwarming given that Takeoff used to listen to the band as a teenager growing up in Atlanta.

Outkast wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace, Takeoff Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft.”

Rest in peace, Takeoff 🙏🏾 Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A1RkcrwyRZ — Outkast (@Outkast) November 1, 2022

Where is Quavo? Fellow Migos member has not been heard from since the shooting

16:15 , Annabel Nugent

Fellow Migos member Quavo was also present at the private party, during which Takeoff was fatally shot.

It is believed that Quavo was uninjured in the altercation since police said that a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female were brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The news seemingly verifies that 31-year-old Quavo was not among those injured. His status, however, remains unknown with fans concerned over his whereabouts.

Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, has not been heard from since the shooting.

The Independent has reached out to Quavo’s representatives for comment.

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Chuck D has condemned the normalisation of gun violence in hip-hop following Takeoff’s death

16:00 , Annabel Nugent

Chuck D has spoken out against gun violence in a new interview, during which he addressed the “tragedy” of Takeoff‘s death.

“The pain is unbearable,” Chuck D, best known as the frontman of Public Enemy, told TMZ Live.

Speaking about the circumstances of Takeoff’s death, the rapper said: “It’s not normal behaviour... The circumstances in the USA is just dealing with abnormal situations. People think that, through culture, it’s been normalised over the years.

(Getty Images)

“When these things were addressed in the 1980s, hip-hop was the thing that was addressing these things away from that lifestyle and that violence, and it took it on.”

He continued: “In any other walk of life, it would’ve been addressed far earlier. You have people who’ve grown up thinking that hip-hop death is a normal thing.”

Was Offset feuding with Takeoff and Quevo?

15:45 , Annabel Nugent

While Migos never announced their split, Takeoff and Quavo recently began performing seperately from Offset, leading many fans to believe there was a rift in the group.

In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast last month, Quavo said it was a family issue that’s got nothing to do with “no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing”.

“This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell,” he said.

Despite their issues, however, Takeoff said that Offset is “always going to be family”. The late rapper said: “We always family. Ain’t nothing gonna change.”

Houston police chief says he ‘loves and respects’ the hip-hop community

15:30 , Annabel Nugent

“Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” Chief Troy Finner told a room of reporters on Tuesday (1 November).

“I’m calling up on everybody – our hip-hop artists in Houston and around the nation – we’ve got to police ourselves. There are so many talented individuals, men and women, in that community, who again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure no one tears down that industry.”

Fans leave bouquets of roses and lit candles in downtown Houston

15:15 , Annabel Nugent

As per The New York Times, some fans have left bouquets of roses and lit candles in the area where Takeoff was shot dead.

Takeoff was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

Takeoff said he wanted to be recognised for his work prior to his death

15:05 , Annabel Nugent

In one of his final interviews, Takeoff said he wanted to be recognised for his work.

Days before his death, the Migos rapper appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast alongside Quavo to discuss their new album Only Built for Infinity Links.

When Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. said that Takeoff really shined on the album, the rapper replied: “For sure, enough is enough. I’m chill, I’m laid back, but it’s time to pop it, you know what I mean?

“It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

Takeoff was the Migos member who ‘put the most early hours into the craft of rapping’

14:50 , Annabel Nugent

As quoted by The Guardian, in his 2022 book Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story, Joe Coscarelli writes that Takeoff “put the most early hours into the craft of rapping” of the three members of Migos.

Growing up, he listened to Lil Wayne’s group the Hot Boys, Tupac, Biggie, and OutKast – albums that they bought at the local flea market in Atlanta.

Who is Takeoff and when did he start rapping?

14:35 , Annabel Nugent

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia in 1994.

He grew up together with Quavo, his uncle who was only three years older than him. They were raised by Quavo’s mother Edna.

Takeoff developed a love and appreciation for Southern hip-hop and began rapping from a young age.

Quavo, Takeoff, and his cousin Offset began making music in 2008 under the name Polo Club. Takeoff was 14 years old at the time.

In 2011, the three-piece released their debut mixtape, titled Jung Season, as Migos.

Where did the shooting take place?

14:19 , Annabel Nugent

The shooting occured in downtown Houston, at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, where a private party of around 40 people, including Takeoff and Quavo, had been taking place.

An argument emerged and shots were fired from at least two weapons, leading many people to flee the scene, said the police.

It has been reported that the fight broke out after a game of dice.

Has anyone been arrested?

13:47 , Annabel Nugent

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. Houston police have urged witnesses to come forward.

Houston police chief Troy Finner has requested that anyone who was present at the bowling alley and witnessed the shooting “step up” to give information.

Finner said at least 40 people would have seen the incident but that they likely fled the scene afraid of the gunshots.

We will update you as and when information regarding the suspects comes in.

Takeoff’s lawyer calls his death a ‘devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta’

13:30 , Annabel Nugent

As quoted by The New York Times, Drew Findling – a lawyer for the musician and “confidant” to many rap stars – recalled his “peaceful” aura.

“When you’re around Takeoff, there’s a sense of peacefulness about his aura,” Findling said.

“He listens to you, he looks at you, he’s more focused on what you have to say than what he has to say. The world was starting to learn about Takeoff. It was his time to shine.”

Takeoff’s childhood love of Southern hip-hop inspired the origins of Migos

13:15 , Annabel Nugent

As per The New York Times, it was Takeoff’s childhood love of Southern hip-hop that first inspired Migos as young teenagers.

The three-piece grew up in the Atlanta suburbs and as young teenagers would listen to music, including Outkast, Hot Boys, and Lil Wayne.

Police Chief says they have ‘no reason’ to believe Takeoff was ‘involved in anything criminal'

13:00 , Annabel Nugent

During the press conference held on Tuesday (1 November), police chief Toby Finner said: “We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Police said that shots were fired from at least two weapons during a party that was taking place at a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

Takeoff’s record label have said that the rapper was killed by a “stray bullet”. This has not been confirmed by the officials.

What Houston police have said about the fatal incident

12:45 , Annabel Nugent

Houston police called a press conference on Tuesday (1 November) to speak about the shooting that killed Takeoff.

During the conference, police chief Troy Finner revealed several key details about the tragic event.

Police officers said they were called at approximately 2.34am local time (07.34 GMT) about a shooting outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston where a private party of around 40 people, including Takeoff and Quavo, had been taking place.

An argument emerged and shots were fired from at least two weapons, said the police, which led to many people fleeing the scene.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, officials did not name the victim but identified him as a Black male in his 20s. It was Takeoff’s representatives who first confirmed his death, with the police confirmation following shortly after.

Everything we know after Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed

Two other individuals – a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female – were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In saying so, police appeared to confirm that Quavo was not injured during the altercation given that he is 31 years old.

Takeoff and Quavo’s latest album received positive reviews

12:30 , Annabel Nugent

It was only last month that Takeoff released his latest album.

Only Built for Infinity Links was a collaboration between Takeoff and Quavo. The third Migos rapper, Offset, is not present on the record.

The album received mostly positive reviews, achieving a score of 7.0 on Pitchfork. The review praised the duo’s dynamic, stating: “Quavo and Takeoff’s compatibility grants Infinity Links an easygoing energy that’s hard to resist.”

Clash called it “perhaps the strongest post-Migos project”.

“A record that blazes with life, Only Built For Infinity Links is packed with highlights,” reads the review.

Takeoff and Quavo (Invision)

Fans remember other young rappers who recently died due to gun violence

12:15 , Annabel Nugent

As tributes pour in for Takeoff, many fans are remembering other young rappers who have been killed in recent years. Among them is Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, and Nipsey Hussle.

In February 2020, New York rapper Pop Spoke was killed aged 20 in Los Angeles during a home invasion.

In March 2019, Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. A BBC Three documentary – titled The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle – explored the circumstances of his death.

In June 2018, XXXTentacion also died aged 20 when he was shot in Florida. Four men have since been charged with the murder of the rapper.

Pop Smoke on stage in November 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

Police chief calls on the 40 people present at the incident to ‘step up'

12:00 , Annabel Nugent

Having not yet arrested a suspect, Houston police chief Troy Finner has called on witnesses to come forward with information.

Finner said there were at least 40 people present at the shooting who “left possibly out of fear”.

“I ask you one thing and I want this to resonate with everybody,” he said.

“What if it was your brother or your son? You would want somebody to step up, so please step up, get the information to us so we can get some closure to this family who’s hurting right now.

“Let us bring justice to this family.”

‘It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.'

11:50 , Annabel Nugent

In one of his final interviews, Takeoff said he wanted to be recognised for his work.

Days before his death, the Migos rapper appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast alongside Quavo to discuss their new album Only Built for Infinity Links.

When Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. said that Takeoff really shined on the album, the rapper replied: “For sure, enough is enough. I’m chill, I’m laid back, but it’s time to pop it, you know what I mean?

“It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

Migos’s record label Quality Control laments ‘stray bullet’ that killed Takeoff

11:30 , Annabel Nugent

The Atlanta-based record label has shared a statement mourning the death of Takeoff.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirshnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the label wrote on Instagram.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Houston’s Mayor wants to continue the conversation about gun violence in the city

11:15 , Annabel Nugent

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner has offered his condolences to Takeoff’s family and friends.

The politician said he plans to continue the conversation about gun violence in the city.

“We have too many young men of colour that are being injured or killed and their future is cut off and family members and friends are left to mourn,” he said.

“This does not have to be our reality and it need not be our future. And so as it relates to this particular incident, what I would say to the people in this city and even beyond, we will solve this crime. Let us bring the person or persons to justice, and we will, and then we will continue to move to make our city a safer city.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks about voting rights on 20 September in 2022, in Houston (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

No suspects have been arrested so far as Houston police plead for witnesses to come forward

11:00 , Annabel Nugent

Houston police have urged witnesses in the fatal incident to come forward with information.

During a press conference streamed online on Tuesday evening (1 November), Police Chief Troy Finner revealed tht no arrests had yet been made but called on witnesses to come forward with information.

Houston police urge witnesses to help in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Who are Migos?

10:45 , Annabel Nugent

Migos is a hip-hop rap group established in 2008 in Georgia, US.

The three-piece were raised by Takeoff’s mother. Growing up, they listened to music by artists such as Lil Wayne, Hot Boys, and Outkast, the latter of which has paid tribute to the musician.

Migos have had several successful singles. Arguably their most famous song is “Bad and Boujee”, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The track peaked at No 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. They have also achieve two No 1 albums in the US.

Houston police have spoken with Takeoff’s mother

10:30 , Annabel Nugent

In a press conference held on Tuesday (1 November), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that he has spoken to Takeoff’s mother.

Finner reminded reporters in the room of the “human element” of the incident.

He also urged people to remove videos of the incident, which have been circulating online.

Houston police appear to confirm that Quavo was not injured in the shooting

10:15 , Annabel Nugent

Takeoff had been at a private party with his bandmate and uncle, Quavo, when the shooting began.

The Houston police held a press conference on Tuesday (1 November) to address the fatal incident.

Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. This would appear to confirm that Quavo was not injured during the altercation since he is 31 years old.

Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset, of Migos (Invision)

SZA says she is ‘genuinely creeped out by the world’ following the death of Takeoff

10:00 , Annabel Nugent

SZA has spoken out in the wake of Takeoff’s death.

“This Takeoff s*** so weird. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world,” wrote the Grammy winner on Twitter.

“God bless that man’s spirit, his family, and friends. SUCH A TALENTED SOUL... ion understand.”

This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand — SZA (@sza) November 1, 2022

Drake remembers ‘best memories’ with Takeoff

09:50 , Annabel Nugent

Drake is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Takeoff.

The Canadian rapper shared a post on Instagram remembering the late rapper.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote.

“That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man. Take.”

Drake accompanied the caption with a photo of himself and Takeoff on stage together.

Were Takeoff and Offsett feuding?

09:30 , Peony Hirwani

Takeoff‘s relationship with Offset became estranged in 2022, but the reason for the feud is unclear.

In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast last month, Quavo said it was a family issue that’s got nothing to do with “no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing”.

“This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell,” he said.

However, despite having issues, Takeoff said that Offset is “always going to be family. We always family. Ain’t nothing gonna change.”

Have any suspects been arrested?

09:15 , Peony Hirwani

As per authorities, no suspects have been arrested so far.

Police have requested that any witnesses who left the scene come forward with additional information.

Where did the shooting occur?

08:45 , Peony Hirwani

The police said the shooting occurred after a private party had ended at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, as a large group of about 40 people gathered near the front door on the third level.

An argument ensued and shots were fired from at least two weapons, police said, leading to many people fleeing.

James Corden pays tribute to Takeoff

07:21 , Peony Hirwani

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.

The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.

Read more:

James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death

Takeoff’s management mourn ‘monumental loss of beloved brother’

06:45 , Peony Hirwani

Representatives for Takeoff have mourned the “monumental loss” of their “beloved brother” after the Migos rapper was shot dead at the age of 28.

In a statement shared on social media, Migos’ label Quality Control said they were “devastated” by the “senseless violence”.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Read more:

Takeoff’s management mourn ‘monumental loss of beloved brother’

The music industry mourns the loss of Takeoff

06:30 , Peony Hirwani

Many rappers and producers from the music industry are mourning the loss of Takeoff.

Starting from British musicians such as Dave and AJ Tracey to Canadian and American rappers such as Drake and Gucci Mane, everyone is thinking of Takeoff today.

Read more:

Hip-hop stars lead tributes after Takeoff’s death

Houston police urge witnesses to help in fatal shooting of Takeoff

06:15 , Peony Hirwani

Houston police chief Troy Finner has urged witnesses to come forward with any information they have surrounding Takeoff’s shooting.

During a press conference streamed online on Tuesday evening (1 November), Finner said: “Sometimes the hip hop community gets a bad name and I know, evident from this city and people who I have a personal relationship with, a lot of great people in our hip hop community and I respect them.

“But back to Takeoff. I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist. And I’m calling up on everybody, hip hop artists in Houston and around the nation, we got to police ourselves.”

Read more:

Houston police urge witnesses to help in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

How did Migos start off?

06:00 , Peony Hirwani

Migos had a breakout with their massive hit “Versace” in 2013.

They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The trio consisting of Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two hitting No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album Only Built for Infinity Links last month.

On Monday (31 October), Quavo posted links on his Instagram to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.

Photograph of Takeoff and Quavo as kids goes viral on social media

05:15 , Peony Hirwani

A photograph of Takeoff and Quavo as kids has gone viral on social media.

Takeoff and Quavo as kids 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/8hUm0B36w6 — RapTV (@Rap) November 1, 2022

Takeoff’s lawyer issues a statement about his death

04:45 , Peony Hirwani

Takeoff’s lawyer Drew Findling called his death “a devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta.”

“When you’re around Takeoff, there’s a sense of peacefulness about his aura,” Findling told The New York Times. “He listens to you, he looks at you, he’s more focused on what you have to say than what he has to say. The world was starting to learn about Takeoff.

“It was his time to shine.”

Migos sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in resurfaced Carpool Karaoke clip

04:30 , Tom Murray

A video of Migos singing “Sweet Caroline” during Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has resurfaced following the death of Takeoff.

Following the incident, fans have been paying tribute to Takeoff and many have shared a clip of Migos on The Late Late Show in 2018.

Watch it here:

Migos sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in resurfaced Carpool Karaoke clip

Quavo and Takeoff sing ‘Hotel Lobby’ in resurfaced Colors Show clip

04:00 , Peony Hirwani

A video of Quavo and Takeoff’s 2022 Colors show performance has gone viral on Twitter.

In the clip, both rappers can be seen performing their hit single “Hotel Lobby.”

This show was apparently the first in Colors’ series celebrating Black Music Month created in collaboration with Motown Records.

I love this video so much. Such a sad day. pic.twitter.com/ZiuKK9ofA3 — Zito (@_Zeets) November 1, 2022

Drake pays tribute to Takeoff

03:45 , Peony Hirwani

Drake has posted a tribute to Takeoff on Instagram.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now.

“Rest easy space man Take,” he added.

Quavo shared an Instagram Story hours before the shooting

03:30 , Tom Murray

Quavo, who was with Takeoff when he died, shared a video on Instagram Stories hours before the shooting.

“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers from inside a car.

Watch it here:

Migos rapper Quavo shares video hours before group mate Takeoff is fatally shot

Fans expressed disgust after footage of Takeoff after he’d been shot circulated online

02:30 , Tom Murray

Since the news of Takeoff’s death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.

Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the content by mistake.

Many social media users have condemned the sharing of the “sickening” videos online, calling out the inappropriate nature of its circulation.

Read more:

Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online

Where is Quavo?

01:30 , Tom Murray

Many have wondered about the condition of Takeoff’s Migos bandmate Quavo as he was there during the shooting.

Police have appeared to confirm his safety after announcing that the only two other injured persons were 23 and 24 years old. Quavo is 31.

Read more:

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Tributes include AJ Tracey, Jake Paul and Khloe Kardashian

00:30 , Tom Murray

The world of music has paid tribute to Takeoff after his death, as have his fans and many other celebrities including YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul and Khloe Kardashian.

“Not Takeoff!” British rapper Tracey wrote on Twitter.

Paul said: “Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF.”

Similarly, Kardashian wrote: “This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad.”

Read a round-up of all the celebrity tributes to pour in below.

Khloé Kardashian leads tributes to Takeoff after rapper shot dead

Chief Finner asked for the public’s help after 40 witnesses left ‘possibly out of fear’ before speaking to police

Tuesday 1 November 2022 23:35 , Tom Murray

Houston police are asking for anyone with knowledge of Takeoff’s shooting to come forward to them.

Chief Finner told the media conference that 40+ people left the private party where the rapper was shot “possibly out of fear” before the authorities could get statements.

“What if it was your brother? What if this was your son?” Finner asked.

Chief @TroyFinner and HPD Homicide investigators call for the public's assistance with information on this fatal shooting.



If you have tips about the shooting please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS.#HouNews https://t.co/1kBTlWCmBN pic.twitter.com/ZzeCpChNVn — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Desiigner tearfully announced his retirement from rap music after hearing the news of Takeoff’s death

Tuesday 1 November 2022 22:30 , Tom Murray

“Panda” rapper Desiigner, broke down in tears in an Instagram Live video posted the shooting of Takeoff.

“Why? Why do we f***ing do this?” the rapper screams in the video.

“I swear to God, this s*** ain’t nothing, I’m done rapping. This version of me is done,” he declared.

Read more:

Desiigner says he's 'done with rap' as he tearfully mourns Takeoff's death

12 hours later: What we know about the shooting

Tuesday 1 November 2022 21:30 , Tom Murray

It’s been more than 12 hours now since Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, Texas.

The Houston Police Department has just recently given a news conference providing more information on the killing, which also saw two more people with non-fatal injuries.

For a round-up of all the details we know so far, read below.

Everything we know after Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed

‘Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name’ – police chief warns against generalisations

Tuesday 1 November 2022 20:52 , Tom Murray

During his address to the media, Police Chief Finner warned against blaming the hip-hop genre for the death of Takeoff.

“Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” he said.

“Evident from this city and people who I have a personal relationship with, [there are] a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them.”

The media conference has since concluded.

Police chief appears to confirm that Quavo was not injured

Tuesday 1 November 2022 20:30 , Tom Murray

The police chief just said that a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

This would appear to confirm that fellow Migos rapper Quavo was not injured during the altercation as he is 31 years of age.

Police Chief Troy Finner says he spoke to Takeoff’s mother

Tuesday 1 November 2022 20:13 , Tom Murray

The Houston Police Department’s press conference is underway following the deadly shooting of Takeoff.

Police Chief Troy Finner just reminded reporters in the room of the “human element” of this story, saying he’s spoken to the rapper’s mother...

Police to hold press conference shortly

Tuesday 1 November 2022 19:57 , Tom Murray

Houston police announced it would be holding a news conference about the fatal shooting at 3 pm CDT (8 pm GMT).

“Additional information will be released at that time,” the police department tweeted.

A livestream of the press conference will be available on Houston police’s official Twitter and Facebook channels, it said.

Fans wonder where Quavo is after attending party with Takeoff before shooting

Tuesday 1 November 2022 19:40 , Tom Murray

Many fans on social media have expressed concern for fellow Migos star Quavo who was present during the shooting of Takeoff.

Quavo – who is also Takeoff’s uncle – had attended a private party with his bandmate prior to the fatal shooting.

In an update, Houston police tweeted that “two other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”

Quavo’s status is unknown, however, The Independent has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Read more:

Takeoff was reportedly shot amid a game of dice at a bowling alley

Tuesday 1 November 2022 18:36 , Tom Murray

According to reports, the shooting began amid a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene early on Tuesday (1 November).

The rapper – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – had been at a private party with his bandmate and uncle, Quavo, full name Quavious Keyate Marshall, late on Monday (31 October).

Quavo was unharmed in the incident and fellow Migos member Offset is not thought to have been with them at the time.

Police are expected to release more details about the incident soon, but here is everything we know about the incident so far.

Everything we know after Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed

Tributes pour in for the young rapper

Tuesday 1 November 2022 18:12 , Tom Murray

Since news of Takeoff’s death broke a few hours ago, tributes have poured in from fans, fellow musicians and others from the entertainment industry.

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss,” “I’ll Find You” rapper Lecrae shared on Twitter.

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr wrote: “I remember Takeoff being a very down-to-earth, cool dude. Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”

Read a round-up of the many tributes to the rapper here.

Khloé Kardashian leads tributes to Takeoff after rapper shot dead

Khloe Kardashian says 'senseless acts have got to end’

Tuesday 1 November 2022 17:50 , Tom Murray

Khloe Kardashian was among those paying tribute to Takeoff on Twitter.

The reality star tweeted: “This is so sad. Wow! [broken heart emojis] over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad.”

Her sentiments were echoed by YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul and US Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

Paul tweeted: “Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF.”

While Bowman wrote: “We have to stop killing each other.

“We should be able to shoot dice, buy cookies, take our ladies out to eat and lead joyful lives without another brother shooting us down out of anger or jealousy.”

TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.

This is so sad. Wow! 💔💔 over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2022

Rapper Desiigner breaks down on Instagram Live after learning of Takeoff’s death

Tuesday 1 November 2022 16:59 , Tom Murray

“Why?” Desiigner screamed out on an Instagram Live video. “Why do we f***ing do this?”

The “Panda” rapper had an emotional reaction to the death of Takeoff, vowing to quit music altogether: “I swear to God, this s*** ain’t nothing, I’m done rapping.”

“Y’all took Takeoff, bro,” he added in tears. “It’s done. Y’all wanted it, it’s over. Y’all killed Takeoff... I can’t even call [Quavo]. I can’t even call Offset. I can’t even call none of these n*****.

“I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” he concluded, before naming a series of other rappers who were killed. “RIP [PnB] Rock. RIP Takeoff. RIP Nipsey [Hussle]. RIP Biggie. RIP everybody, bro.”

Designers reaction on Instagram live to takeoffs passing… pic.twitter.com/HjWDKv0VUw — Conor làlis (@ConorLalis) November 1, 2022

Police announce news conference with more details

Tuesday 1 November 2022 16:49 , Tom Murray

Houston Police Department has announced that it will hold a press conference at 3 pm (CDT) regarding Takeoff’s death by shooting in the Texas city.

“Media partners: We will have a 3 p.m. news conference at HPD Headquarters at 1200 Travis St on this fatal shooting investigation,” the police department tweeted.

“Additional information will be released at that time. We will live-stream the news conference on our Twitter and Facebook platforms.”

The Houston police have still not named Takeoff as the dead victim “until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences”, though, his identity was confirmed to various media outlets after the shooting.

Media partners: We will have a 3 p.m. news conference at HPD Headquarters at 1200 Travis St on this fatal shooting investigation.



Additional information will be released at that time. We will live-stream the news conference on our Twitter and Facebook platforms. #hounews https://t.co/NjRs2vcHTE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

'Thank you for the endless memories': BET shares Migos throwback performance video

Tuesday 1 November 2022 16:03 , Inga Parkel

“The #BETAwards was really home for The Migos!” BET wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of The Migos performing their 2019 hit “Pure Water” at the 2019 BET Awards.

“Takeoff, thank you for the endless memories and ICONIC moments!”

The #BETAwards was really home for The Migos! 🙏🏾



Takeoff, thank you for the endless memories and ICONIC moments! 👏🏾👏🏾 #Takeoff pic.twitter.com/9c6eXYcKwN — BET (@BET) November 1, 2022

‘Take it down’: Takeoff fans condemn apparent uploaded video footage of rapper’s death

Tuesday 1 November 2022 15:26 , Inga Parkel

Along with the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, apparent video footage from the scene of the incident is being circulated around Twitter.

The clip shows a man lying on the ground wearing similar clothes to those worn by the Migos rapper in the hours before his death.

Responding to the footage, fans on Twitter have urged it to be taken down out of respect for Takeoff’s loved ones.

“This shouldn’t be posted,” one wrote, with another adding: “If you have a heart please take this down this is not fair to those who love him.”

A third commented: “This is so wrong. Take this down.”

‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online

Takeoff of Migos (Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Takeoff’s most famous verses remembered

Tuesday 1 November 2022 15:07 , Nicole Vassell

Some have reacted to the shocking news by taking the opportunity to remember some standout moments from Takeoff’s career.

BET’s official Twitter account posted a video from the Migos music video for the song “Avalanche”, from their 2021 album Culture III.

“Flow unmatched. Talent undeniable,” reads the caption, before the message “RIP to Takeoff”.

Takeoff released his only solo album, The Last Rocket, on 2 November 2018.

Tributes from fellow rappers Yung Miami and Lecrae

Tuesday 1 November 2022 14:50 , Nicole Vassell

As more information emerges, celebrities and colleagues of the late rapper have expressed their sadness over the death.

Yung Miami of the rap duo City Girls, tweeted “Damn Takeoff” with three heartbreak emojis:

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Along with this, Lecrae also shared his thoughts on the situation with a tribute on Twitter:

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022

Police confirm homicide in downtown Houston, early on Tuesday

Tuesday 1 November 2022 14:34 , Nicole Vassell

According to Houston police, a Black male in his 20s was the victim of a shooting at around 2.40am on Tuesday (1 November).

They had been responding to reports of gunshots at a private party held at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, named 810 Billiards & Bowling.

They later added that two other victims were “taken in private vehicles to hospitals.”

Though Takeoff and Quavo were confirmed to be at the gathering, their groupmate Offset is not thought to have been with them.