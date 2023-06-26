Takeover Camaro Mows Down A Crowd

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It thinks it’s a Mustang!

Street takeovers or sideshows are dumb, whether they’re held on a public road, in a parking lot, or anywhere else. We don’t know just how legal this little event that was recorded and uploaded to Instagram was and ultimately it doesn’t matter as far as the stupid factor. A Camaro driver is much obliged to show off, mowing down a crown and hitting a Mustang in rapid succession. That’s real boneheaded talent.

It's worth pointing out most of the people in the crowd seem to be under the age of 25 so we’ll blame their stupidity of watching these highly skilled drivers perform “tricks” without any barrier to guard them on their cognition not being fully developed. That’s probably a little too kind, but we’re in a generous mood.

Anyway, the Camaro of course has a guy hanging out the window, because you can’t have one of these events without someone flailing out of a vehicle like a complete moron. The driver gets all worked up and tries to do a big drift, which works, only he drifts right into the crowd. Sorry, the driver could’ve been a woman, after all this is the age of equality where females can be idiots too, but it’s a Camaro so there’s a 90 percent chance the driver is male.

Anyway, after plowing into the crowd, the driver, doesn’t shut off the engine and see if anyone needs medical attention. No! He does the responsible thing and tries to keep the spectators entertained, only as he tries driving off he runs right into the back end of the Mustang which was drifting towards the crowd like a moth to the flame.

Thankfully, the Mustang injured was an SN95 so it was no huge loss. Plus, the impact didn’t look like enough to really damage either car more than cosmetically. And with how the drivers were thrashing them before, we doubt they care.

We wonder if everyone in the crowd was okay.

