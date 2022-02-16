‘It takes our breath away’: Prosecutor pledges justice for 6-year-old slain in Kansas City

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker pledged her office would do everything in its power to bring justice for a 6-year-old boy who was found decapitated early Tuesday at a Kansas City home.

“It takes our breath away,” Baker said of the “terrible details” of the child’s death, in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The prosecutor’s office has charged the boy’s mother Tasha Haefs with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue after receiving a call from a woman who was concerned “the devil was trying to attack her.” Police arrived to find blood leading up from the sidewalk to the front door.

An officer was able to look inside the house and saw a severed head. Police forced their way in and found Haefs in the kitchen with blood on her hands and feet, a search warrant application said.

In the next room police found the body and head of the boy on the ground. A decapitated dog was found inside the basement.

“It’s difficult to imagine the grief for this boy’s family. For the child’s classmates. His friends. Neighbors. The first responders who went to this crime scene,” Baker said in her statement.

“I expect it leaves us not knowing what to do. We might look at our loved ones today and give some thanks to God or even say a prayer. Thank you, my child is safe today. But we want everyone’s children to be safe.”

Officials will review the case to see if any opportunities for intervention were missed.

Baker also said partners including prosecutors, police, public health officials and social service providers need to work together to address violence.

Last year, 157 people were killed in Kansas City, making 2021 the second deadliest year in the city’s recorded history, following a record 182 homicides in 2020.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Missouri Crisis line at 1-888-279-8188 or visit mentalhealthkc.org.