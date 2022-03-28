What it takes to be a costume breakdown artist for movies and TV

Breakdown artists, sometimes called agers, dyers, or textile artists, work behind the scenes to fake all the damage on a character's costume. Sarah Blostein has done the breakdown work on "The Boys," "The Strain," "Ready or Not," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Station Eleven." Because movie and TV show scenes are frequently shot out of order, sweat stains and rips have to be replicated. Sarah walked us through how to create convincing fresh and aged blood stains on a shirt, what materials look the most like dirt, and the very specific way to make a bullet hole look realistic. Check out more of Sarah Blostein's work: https://www.instagram.com/breakdownbadass/ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7952058/