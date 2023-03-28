‘This takes time:’ District Attorney’s Office urges patience as police investigate teen’s ‘hazing’

The office of Keith Higgins, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, is urging the public to remain “patient” as law enforcement continues to investigate what happened to 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp.

Action News Jax told you Monday about a Glynn County Police report that revealed new details from Tuesday, March 21, the night that Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital after a “hazing” incident.

Hospital staff told police that Lehrkamp’s blood alcohol level was at 0.464% and that he “could not breathe independently, so they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator.”

We told you Sunday that police are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Higgins said in a news release that there is “much misinformation” being posted on social media about the case.

“Our objective is the discovery of the truth and the proper application of the law to those facts. This requires a thorough and complete investigation by law enforcement that does not merely rely upon what is posted on social media. This takes time,” the release said.

Once the law enforcement investigation is completed, the District Attorney’s Office will review the evidence collected.

“We will not make a decision until we know all of the facts and we can determine what can be proven by admissible evidence in a court of law,” the release said.

Higgins’ office said it would post a redacted copy of the case file on its website, brunswickda.org under the “Special-Interest Cases” tab “at the appropriate time.”

The office pledged to be transparent in its investigation and asked the public “to not assume that social media posts are the actual facts of the case.”

On Tuesday, the organizer of a GoFundMe set up for Lehrkamp said he has been transitioned out of the ICU.

A vigil was held for Lehrkamp on Monday night. His family released the following statement:

“…We are all cooperating with the authorities of the investigation and we want justice for Trent, and to hopefully prevent this from happening to any other kids in the future in our community. We are overwhelmed by all of the community outreach and deeply appreciate all of the love and support. Please continue to pray for justice and a full recovery for Trent.”

Read the full release from Higgins’ office below:

