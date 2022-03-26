‘It takes a village’: Community walk in Kansas City, Kansas, draws police and residents

Karl Oakman looked out at a crowd of about 200 people gathered Saturday morning at Mt. Zion Church in Kansas City, Kansas, and felt proud that a “peace walk” hosted by the police department had drawn such a large gathering.

The event was organized to bring residents of Wyandotte County together with members of the police department. Police Chief Oakman hoped the walk would inspire more collaboration and positive engagement.

“I really wanted to let the community see that the police is here to work with them,” said Oakman, who was sworn in as the new leader in June. “Rather than just talking, I wanted to show it.”

Oakman knows perceptions about the police department have been troubled as it has faced numerous controversies in recent years.

The biggest scandal is centered on former KCK detective Roger Golubski, who is accused of using his badge to exploit and rape vulnerable Black women. Golubski is also tied to an ongoing lawsuit filed by Lamonte McIntyre, who was wrongfully convicted in 1994 in a double murder and served 23 years before being freed. The lawsuit contends Golubski sexually assaulted McIntyre’s mother and then framed her son when she rebuffed his later sexual advances.

On Saturday, Oakman was joined by Wyandotte County Mayor and CEO Tyrone Garner and District Attorney Mark Dupree, who made the half-mile walk from North 5th Street and Washington Boulevard to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Dupree, who’s been the DA since 2016, said that if the community is able to work together with the police department, then it can lead to a safer community.

“The old saying is it takes a village,” Dupree said. “And I believe that’s the same philosophy we have to have concerning our criminal justice system and public safety.”

Throughout his campaign Garner, who worked with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department for 32 years, said as mayor he wanted to help unify the department and the community. While he has said he supports a Department of Justice investigation into the police department, he has also voiced support for members of law enforcement.

James McConnell, a deacon at Mt. Zion Church, participated in the walk because he wants to see a positive relationship between the police department and the community. Saturday’s walk, he said, wasn’t going to lead to instant change. But it could be a start.

“This is the beginning of the opportunity,” McConnell said.