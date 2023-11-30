It takes a village to raise a child

Nov. 29—HENDERSON — Unit Director Evelyn Taylor's office is decorated with some two dozen photos of Boys and Girls Club alumni.

Taylor manages the day-to-day operations at Clark Street Boys and Girls Club. In the morning, she busies herself with reviewing applications from parents, reaching out to parents that she hasn't heard from in some time and tidying the place up.

"Then, I sit and wait for my friends to get here and play with me," she said. Taylor and her wards play foosball, pool, marbles, Mancala and all manner of board games, in which she has an acute interest.

"A lot of young kids got away from playing board games, so I really want to bring that back so we can have more engagement with them," said Taylor. "You're sitting down, teaching them to play and having a conversation with them. When you're outside, playing basketball, there isn't much talking!"

Once upon a time, Clark Street BGC was Clark Street Elementary. Now, it's a club under the Boys and Girls Club of North Central North Carolina umbrella. Though a different organization resides in the building's halls, the education continues.

BGC is a youth development program, offering opportunities like the Power Hour homework help program. Taylor teaches the old way of doing math, for example, while her wards teach her the new way. The most recent class in the BGC's STEM program taught students how to build a little battery-powered propeller.

Healthy Habits teaches kids to eat better, while Triple Play does the same for physical fitness. And, perhaps most important, BGC offers a place for kids to socialize. Like the body, the mind can be healthy or unhealthy, so they also educate kids on emotional wellness. The COVID-19 Pandemic left many people isolated.

"A lot of kids had to start dealing with emotions they didn't really understand," said Taylor. "We're going through and talking about those and about how there's no blueprint for how you should feel when you're mad or sad."

Taylor strives to teach kids healthy ways of coping with those strong emotions — not fighting when they're mad, for example. In a sentence, her job is to provide "fun with a purpose."

"The coolest thing about it is, the kids don't even realize they're learning anything," she said.

The BGC is there to reinforce healthy habits parents teach at home. In some unfortunate cases, it teaches habits that parents aren't teaching, said Taylor. Beyond that, they offer parents peace of mind. The BGC is a safe place for kids to spend their time while their parents are at work. They get dinner, a snack, education and fun.

"The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina offers a safe place for kids to become...," said Tomika Brown-Burwell, vice president of programs. "I leave it at that because the variety of what they can become is wide ranged. We just set the foundation to them becoming caring and responsible citizens. This is whether their path leads to higher education, entrepreneurship, entering the services, or choosing to join the workforce."

Parents have to sign their kids up for the service — and they do, based on the "20, 25" number of kids on the waiting list Taylor was staring down on Monday. Those applicants pay a yearly membership fee of $10 and a weekly fee of $15. They're getting so much interest from the community that they're looking for two more staff members.

The BGC on Clark Street is meant for kids aged 6-18, though kids are generally separated by age group to help, say, siblings of different ages meet their peers and converse on their level.

Brown-Burwell has worked for BGC in a permanent capacity for three years.

"My performance as program director and the faith of my supervisor led me to this current position," she said. "I enjoy paving a way for the youth and being a part of something that is so amazing."

As for Taylor, this is her 25th year with BGC. After graduating from high school, she began work at a BGC in Raleigh when she needed a summer job.

"I was always involved in sports," she said. "I never had time to work, between sports, church and my different volunteer activities. I appreciate my mother for giving that grace to me while I was finding my niche."

Her friends tried to warn her away from working for the BGC — but she started and never stopped. For this Taylor thanks the many mentors with whom she remains in contact.

"I got bit by the bug," she said. "I'm walking in my purpose. I'm meant to be here."