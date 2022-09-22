‘Taking back the night’: Residents plan night walk in neighborhood where jogger was attacked

Residents in a Seminole County community say they’re not familiar with the man deputies say attempted to sexually assault a woman who was out for a jog Monday night.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A judge denied bond for 19-year-old William Stamper Wednesday, calling him a “danger to the public.”

READ: Central Florida police officer met 13-year-old girl for sex while on duty, FDLE says

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said it took an entire village to not only help the victim when the attack happened Monday night, but also to help find Stamper and arrest him.

According to an arrest report, the jogger removed her headphones because she thought someone was following her.

Deputies said the suspect approached the victim from behind and wrapped his arms around her before taking her to the ground. According to the report, the woman said she struggled with the man for about a minute, screaming for help repeatedly. A nearby resident eventually heard her cries and called 911.

Neighbors say they hadn’t seen Stamper in the area before, but they’re formulating a plan to make sure people like him stay away.

READ: Governor’s office releases documents after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

“We’re taking back the night,” resident Erin Post said.

Post says she and other community members are planning a walk for Monday night.

“We’re going to meet at 8:30 p.m. and we’re going to start walking at 8:45 p.m., because that’s what time she was attacked.

Post says at least 86 people have said they’ll attend so far, and she hopes it will send a clear message.

READ: Apopka mayor says flooding fix created more problems, residents wait for new solution

“I want anyone who has the possible bad idea in their head, this is not the community for you to do that in,” Post said. “You are safe to run here and your neighbors all have your back.”

The walk will take place Monday at Wekiva Hills Park.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.