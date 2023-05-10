Taking a bite out of organized, retail theft

One day when my son was five, he slipped a little toy in his pocket while we visited a drug store in Farmington. When we got home, he proudly showed it to me as though it was a prize. I asked him where he got it. The drugstore. Did he pay for it? No! he said proudly. Thus began a lesson in shoplifting.

We immediately returned to the store. I “convinced” him he had to go back in, return the item, and admit he didn’t pay for it. The store manager was stern but thanked him for being honest. He told him people who took things without paying were called shoplifters and could be arrested.

Diane Denish

While my son’s transgression was that of a little kid who wanted a toy, I must admit my own definition of shoplifting over the years was that it was of little or no significance – no one went to jail for it.

Times have changed. Today retail crime, organized and rampant, is plaguing retail businesses of all sizes locally and nationally. In a 2022 survey of 700 small businesses by Business.org, 54% reported a rise in shoplifting with 23% saying they were robbed daily. This has little to do with individual shoplifters although they are still around. It is driven by organized theft operations. It’s a New Mexico problem too.

Organized retail theft started to rapidly increase in the pandemic. Most retail stores began to scale back the number of employees as shoppers stayed home. Online shopping for everything exploded.

This same opportunity for shoppers also presented an opportunity for theft rings. Individuals get recruited to go in and empty stores of beauty products, detergents, food, medicines and more. They get paid when theft operations turn around and resell the products online. Amazon, ebay and other sites give thieves a quick way to resell stolen goods. No tax ID numbers or verification required.

This scourge of crime has costs for everyone. Large retailers like Walgreen’s and Wal-Mart are closing stores. When Wal-Mart determines a store is underperforming it is closed. The store is likely underperforming because it has repeated, costly retail theft that affects profitability.

For shoppers, prices go up and more basic products are under lock and key – beauty products, razors, detergent, allergy medicines. As retailers close there are limited shopping venues in neighborhoods. And frequently the safety of customers and employees is compromised if thieves have guns or commit assault.

As the problem has increased so have the coalitions working to find solutions. Retailers, lawmakers, business groups and law enforcement are working together to address the problem.

In 2022 with the support of local and state officials, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce started the New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association. This allows statewide and multi-state sharing of crime data. Local law enforcement stepped up arrests.

Retailers nationwide are rolling out more sophisticated sensors, parking lot security cameras, and facial recognition software to flag repeat offenders. And they successfully lobbied Congress for legislation requiring online sellers (aka Amazon) to collect tax ID numbers for high volume sellers.

This year the Legislature passed HB 234, crafted by the New Mexico Chamber, legislators and law enforcement. It allows persons to be charged based on total quantities stolen by individuals during a 90-day period. This addresses chronic individual shoplifters.

It creates a new crime of aggravated shoplifting, a third degree felony, for use of a deadly weapon or committing assault at any point during the crime. And the law clearly defines a new crime of organized retail crime to address gangs or theft rings.

Times have changed, but let’s hope they can change again for the better. For shoppers, retailers, and communities.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Taking a bite out of organized, retail theft