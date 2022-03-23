Taking care of victims of domestic violence

Mar. 22—WILLIMANTIC — Since the pandemic hit more than two years ago, the stress of the times has led demand for domestic violence services to increase dramatically in the state.

Acknowledging the need for more resources for domestic violence victims, Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed an $ 18 million state funding initiative.

" It affects one in four women and it's more prevalent for women in the United States than diabetes and breast cancer combined, so think about that for a minute," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said during a press conference on the issue at Bellingham Auditorium in Windham Town Hall on Monday.

Bysiewicz was joined by state Sen. Mae Flexer, D- Mansfield, state Rep. Brian Smith, D- Colchester, state Rep. Susan Johnson, D-Willimantic, Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo, United Services President/ Chief Executive Officer Diane Manning, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Vice President/ Chief Operating Officer Tonya Johnson and Windham Town Council President Dawn Niles at the press conference.

" Today, we are so excited to announce this $ 18 million proposal so that we can continue to take care of families in communities across the state," Bysiewicz said.

" We also just want to emphasize to anyone out there that may be experiencing domestic violence that you are not alone and there is help available for you and your family to

