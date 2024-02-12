Taking care of the whole child: State Rep. Wilson announces grant to NFA for food pantry

Norwich Free Academy is a school that supports its families in any way it can.

State Rep. Derell Wilson visited NFA Friday to announce $60,000 in state money from the Youth Service Grant for the school. This includes $35,000 to the school’s Wildcat Loft Pantry, $12,300 to support the College and Career Center, and $20,000 to support the Diversity Department in helping students attend college.

Those are ways NFA helps address educational barriers, with an eye on prevention and service, said Wilson, a member of the Class of 2010.

“It’s providing for our students, no matter if you live in Norwich or one of our surrounding towns, the opportunity they might not have had,” he said.

State Rep. Derell Wilson, a member of NFA's Class of 2010, hugging Wildcat Loft Food Pantry Manager Shirley Kutia. He helped secure $60,000 for the school, of which $35,000 is going toward the food pantry.

How the Wildcat Loft Pantry works

NFA provides meals to students in need during the school day, while the Wildcat Loft Pantry ensures students have food over the weekend. Fifty families receive a bag of groceries each weekend, Food Pantry Manager Shirley Kutia said.

“NFA feeds our kids awesomely while they’re here, and we do a great job,” she said. “When they get home is when there’s need.”

Students will enroll themselves, or they are referred to the food pantry by nurses or administrators. Receiving food can be a short- or long-term arrangement, Kuita said.

Foods sent home include eggs, butter, bread, milk and other staples. Fun items include mini-pizza ingredients, or snack foods student wouldn’t get otherwise, said Kutia, who is also an administrative assistant in the Diversity Department.

NFA Food Pantry Manager Shirley Kutia (in green) showing staple foods in each food bag. NFA sends 50 of these bags with students each weekend to help keep them fed.

The Wildcat Food Pantry receives community support, including from the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, which supplies the food pantry with many foods and school supplies. The Wildcat Pantry also gets groceries from local supermarkets, Kutia said.

The pantry started over 10 years ago as a food locker. Students used to pick their food, but volunteers now pack the food, Kutia said.

Any student can also come during lunch and pick up clothing, accessories, hygiene products, and other items available for free. Demand for both services has kept growing, Kutia said.

NFA junior Aaleyna Chicote is one of the 50 students to receive a food bag each week, which helps her and her mother.

The student experience

Junior Aaleyna Chicote receives food for herself and her mother. Staple foods, like eggs and milk, and snacks are well received. Supporting students with access to food through this program and free breakfast and lunch reduces the burden at home, Chicote said.

“I see these 50 bags, and I’m not alone,” she said.

Clothes from the Wildcat Loft have also been helpful, whether it’s a coat in the winter, or a new pair of pants after a spill, Chicote said.

If NFA didn’t have these resources, negative behaviors might be more common, and some students would spend their days hungry, Chicote said.

“The fact that this is here makes things OK,” she said.

Food deserts

The largest share of money went toward food, in part because Norwich is considered a food desert, Wilson said.

The USDA defines food deserts as places with limited access to affordable, healthy food. Poorer areas, urban and rural, are more likely to be food deserts, according to the 2012 Characteristics and Influential Factors of Food Deserts study.

While the study states areas in the Northeast are less likely to be food deserts, Wilson’s district, Greenville, has lacked a true supermarket for years. For someone without a car, they need a rideshare or bus rides to a supermarket on the other side of town, which is a lot of time and effort, he said.

Some of the towns sending students to NFA also lack a supermarket, Wilson said.

NFA Head of School Nate Quesnel listens to state Rep. Derell Wilson. Wilson secured $60,000 for NFA to help fund the Wildcat Loft Food Pantry, the College and Career Center, and the Diversity Department's assistance for college-bound students.

A lack of access to healthy food can impact classroom performance, athletics, and other aspects of student life. Wilson, who is also a lead paraprofessional at Integrated Day Charter School, said he will see some students going home on a Friday, and they might not eat until Monday.

“Giving them that opportunity to alleviate that barrier as a Wildcat is important,” Wilson said.

The food desert situation also impacts Chicote’s life. Her mother works long hours, to the point where it affects her ability to get other things done. Transportation is also an issue, she said.

“When you’re supposed to go shopping on Monday and it gets pushed back to Thursday, that’s three to four days without food,” Chicote said.

A happier community is one that’s fed and can access what they need, and supporting each other can lead to a closer community and better opportunities, Chicote said.

Wildcat Loft Food Pantry Manager Shirley Kutia showing items in the food pantry.

Helping students prepare for their steps beyond high school

The Diversity Department will use the money to pay for fees and other needs for students planning on attending a four-year college. Often, the students who need help are the first generation in their family going to college.

“I’m excited about being able to identify not just students who are in need, but are academically gifted and will make a mark in our community,” Wilson said.

The College and Career Center helps students with going to college, while also offering an array of training opportunities for students going into the workforce. These can range from CPR training to banking and more, Director Linda Farinah said.

