They’re taking the COVID vaccine on the road, reaching Miami people who don’t have homes

It is not an easy task to convince some of the homeless people to get the vaccine, especially those who have lived on the streets the longest, said Ricky Leath, outreach specialist with the City of Miami.
Leath convinced Gary Smith, 58, to get vaccinated since it was going to be one shot and “he won’t have to wear the mask anymore.” But, Leath said, Smith expressed reservations, saying he “hoped the vaccine will work and won’t kill him.”
A former homeless man himself, Leah feels “optimistic” about the Trust’s plan.
Jorge García, who came down from Tallahassee and has lived in the streets for more than 10 weeks, was “happy to be vaccinated to stop using the mask.” He urged others to do the same “in order to stay healthy.”
García also agreed to be taken to a shelter; the outreach teams are trying to persuade people to move into the shelters, where they can gain access to housing, food, counseling and educational opportunities.
Since the pandemic began last spring, more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to homeless people in Miami-Dade, said Ronald Book, the Trust’s chairman.
German sportswear firm Adidas, which is seeking to increase the proportion of sustainable materials it uses in its products, is investing in Finland's Spinnova, a company that makes textile fibre out of wood or agricultural waste. Adidas has agreed to subscribe for 3 million euros ($3.65 million) worth of shares in the company's planned initial public offering, bringing the total investment it has secured to 58 million euros, Spinnova said in a statement. "We are an ideal match with the ambitious and pioneering Adidas sustainability strategy," Spinnova CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen said.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish payments firm Klarna has raised $639 million from a group of investors led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II, lifting its valuation to about $46 billion - higher than several of the region's major banks. Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle their dues in instalments via "buy now, pay later" (BNPL), became Europe's most valuable startup in March when a $1 billion fundraising valued it at $31 billion. The current round was led by SoftBank, joined by existing investors such as Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed fellow Group of Seven leaders along the English coast, kicking off three days of summitry after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time on Thursday.The first order of business will be the economic recovery as the world’s most-developed nations discuss ways out of the pandemic even as the number of cases is rising worryingly in the U.K. Also look for signs of whether Brexit-related tensions will flare up in meetings on the side.Key
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 hit a record intraday high as investors juggled signs of a swift economic recovery with concerns over the Federal Reserve tapering its massive monetary stimulus. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased by a more-than-expected 0.6% last month. "The numbers were slightly more than expected, but not way outside of the range ... I don't think this going to change the Fed's view of keeping rates very low," said Mark Grant, chief global strategist, B. Riley Financial.
A Malaysian court on Thursday ruled in favor of 65 migrant workers who sued U.S. tiremaker Goodyear for underpaying them, their lawyer said, calling it a victory for foreign employees. Chandrasegaran Rajandran said the Industrial Court agreed that the workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar were entitled to benefits under a collective labor agreement that include shift allowances, annual bonuses and pay increases. The company argued that the foreigners were not represented by the labor union.
A polio outbreak in the Philippines has ended, according to the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, which praised government efforts to fight the disease despite the coronavirus pandemic. The U.N. agencies said in a joint statement on Friday that the Philippine Department of Health concluded its response to the polio outbreak on June 3 after no cases were detected for 16 months following a massive immunization campaign and surveillance. Philippine health officials announced that polio had re-emerged in the country in September 2019, nearly two decades after the WHO had declared the Southeast Asian nation free of the viral disease, which can cause paralysis and death.