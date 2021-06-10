They’re taking the COVID vaccine on the road, reaching Miami people who don’t have homes

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust has been going to homeless hot spots and shelters across Miami-Dade, making sure that people experiencing homelessness have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Trust is working with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine, which is administered in one shot, and has been dispatching mobile testing teams. The Trust’s goal is to vaccinate all of the homeless population in June, when state-run vaccine sites will be closing. (The state is leaving vaccine distribution to county health departments and local providers.)

It is not an easy task to convince some of the homeless people to get the vaccine, especially those who have lived on the streets the longest, said Ricky Leath, outreach specialist with the City of Miami.

Leath convinced Gary Smith, 58, to get vaccinated since it was going to be one shot and “he won’t have to wear the mask anymore.” But, Leath said, Smith expressed reservations, saying he “hoped the vaccine will work and won’t kill him.”

A former homeless man himself, Leah feels “optimistic” about the Trust’s plan.

The Trust is teaming with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to conduct the outreach.

Jorge García, who came down from Tallahassee and has lived in the streets for more than 10 weeks, was “happy to be vaccinated to stop using the mask.” He urged others to do the same “in order to stay healthy.”

García also agreed to be taken to a shelter; the outreach teams are trying to persuade people to move into the shelters, where they can gain access to housing, food, counseling and educational opportunities.

Since the pandemic began last spring, more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to homeless people in Miami-Dade, said Ronald Book, the Trust’s chairman.

The outreach will run through June 11.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is teaming up with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to conduct vaccination tours throughout unsheltered homeless hot spots. Some homeless living on the sidewalk behind the former Macy’s store in downtown Miami have refused to be vaccinated by the medical staff visiting the homeless across Miami-Dade to ensure they have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine, on May 21, 2021.

James Kellom, a homeless man who said he has been living in the street for almost 40 years in downtown Miami, reacts after being vaccinated. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is teaming up with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to conduct vaccination tours throughout homeless hot spots and shelters across Miami-Dade.

Nurse Saawana Plant gives a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine to Daniel Chaviano, a homeless man who is living under the I-95 underpass in downtown Miami, May 21, 2021.

Daniel Chaviano, a homeless man living under the I-95 underpass in downtown Miami, sits by his tent after being vaccinated by medical staff with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, which teamed up with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to conduct vaccination tours throughout unsheltered homeless hot spots and shelters across Miami-Dade.

View of a multi dosages of (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine given to the homeless population living in downtown Miami as the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and the Florida Division of Emergency Management conduct vaccination tours throughout unsheltered homeless hot spots and shelters across Miami-Dade.

Nurse Sulem Yague gives a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine to Reynol Perez, a homeless man who is living in North Miami Avenue in downtown Miami, Friday, May 21, 2021.

Ron L. Book, chair of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, talks on the phone as Outreach Specialist Johanna Carrasco comforts Belkis Perez, a homeless woman who is living under the I-95 underpass, after she received a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.

A group of homeless lined up to be vaccinated with the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine as the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, teaming up with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, conducts vaccination tours throughout unsheltered homeless hot spots.

Nurse Niurka Pérez gives a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine to Catherine Ortiz, a homeless woman who is living under the I-95 underpass in downtown Miami.

A homeless man with his dog sits under the I-95 underpass right across from a mobile vaccination post as the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and the Florida Division of Emergency Management conduct vaccination tours throughout unsheltered homeless hot spots on Friday 21, 2021.

Ron L. Book, Chair of the Homeless Trust, tries to convince a group of homeless living on the sidewalk behind the former Macy’s store in downtown Miami, to get vaccinated with the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.

Nurse Niurka Pérez gives a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine to Khriss Montenegro, a homeless man living in downtown Miami as part of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s vaccination tours throughout to ensure people experiencing homelessness have easy access to the vaccine, on May 21, 2021.

Nurse Niurka Pérez gives a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine to Willie Barber, a homeless man living in downtown Miami.

Uberne Vargas, a homeless man living in downtown Miami, gets a shot of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine from Nurse Niurka Pérez as part of vaccination tours throughout unsheltered homeless hot spots and shelters across Miami-Dade to ensure the homeless have access to the vaccine.

A syringe with a dose of the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine given to the homeless population living in downtown Miami as the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and Florida Division of Emergency Management vaccination tours.

From left: Ron L. Book, Chair of the Homeless Trust and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, talk to Uberne Vargas, a homeless man in downtown Miami after he got vaccinated against COVID-19 during the vaccination tour across Miami-Dade.

Reynol Perez, a homeless man living on North Miami Avenue in downtown Miami sleeps on the sidewalk after being vaccinated with the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine by medical staff with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Medical staff vaccinate the homeless population living in downtown Miami at a post set up on Flagler Street with the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and the Florida Division of Emergency Management conducted vaccination tours to give the homeless easy access to the vaccine, on May 25, 2021.

Medical staff vaccinate the homeless population living in downtown Miami at a post set up on Flagler Street with the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

A group of homeless living in downtown Miami are kept under observation for 30 minutes at s mobile COVID-19 vaccination spot for Miami’s homeless on Flagler Street after getting vaccinated with the (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.

A homeless woman looks out from a tent set up under the I-95 underpass right across from a mobile vaccination site, part of the effort to give the homeless access to the COVID-19 vaccine, on May 21, 2021.