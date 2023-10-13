Taking a deeper look inside Ole Miss' defensive numbers halfway through the regular season

Oct. 13—The first six games of the Pete Golding Era at Ole Miss have had their shares of highs and lows. But for the most part, the early results are encouraging.

Golding was brought in from Alabama to shore up a Rebels defense that faltered down the stretch in 2022. After surrendering 14.5 points per game over the first six contests last year, the Rebels gave up 35 points per game over the last seven games. Included were two 42-point efforts in the final three games of the year.

That led to the departure of co-defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and Maurice Crum Jr. and the arrival of Golding, who served as the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator for five seasons. Golding was largely successful at Alabama, finishing every season ranked in the top-20 in points per game allowed. His Rebels tenure got off to a bit of a bumpy start, as the first play of the season for the Ole Miss defense was a 75-yard touchdown run by Mercer's quarterback. After that, however, the defense settled down, allowing 20 points and 23 points to Tulane and Georgia Tech, respectively.

Ole Miss' defense gave up 24 points at Alabama, but some of that can be attributed to a lackluster offensive performance that put Golding's group in unenviable positions. The Rebels held the Crimson Tide to under three yards per rush and allowed 356 total yards.

The LSU game was a shootout in every sense of the word, with nearly 1,350 yards of combined offense and 104 points scored between the two teams. It was far from a banner night defensively, but the Rebels made the play that mattered most, breaking up quarterback Jayden Daniels ' desperation heave into the end zone as time expired to secure the win.

Arkansas is a team that has given Ole Miss problems in recent years, but last weekend's 27-20 win was largely free of any Razorbacks fireworks. Ole Miss allowed just 288 yards of offense and held Arkansas to 36 yards rushing as a team. And, again, the defense made the game's most important play, as senior safety John Saunders intercepted K.J. Jefferson to ice the victory late in the fourth quarter.

The peripheral numbers for Ole Miss' defense are largely solid — 23.8 points per game allowed ranks in the top half of the FBS nationally, 3.67 sacks per game is tied for fifth nationally and 7.8 tackles for loss per game is tied for 12th in the nation.

The Rebels are tied for 49th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (126.8) but rank 108th in passing yards per game allowed (261.5), though Daniels' 414-yard performance skews that number a bit. In the other five games this season, the Rebels allowed 231 passing yards per game. The Rebels have had trouble getting off the field on third down, allowing a 43.6% conversion rate, which is 102nd nationally. Teams are scoring in the red zone 85.7% of the time (t-83rd).

Per Pro Football Focus, Ole Miss has a team defensive grade of 79.9, which is 60th in the nation. The Rebels are tied for 50th in pass rush grade, 56th in run defense grade and 77th in coverage. Missed tackles have been a point of conversation for the Rebels (69 missed this season), but their tackling grade isn't especially bad — 69.2 is tied for 56th.

Along the line, Georgia Tech transfer Akelo Stone and senior J.J. Pegues are the highest-graded defensive linemen, with Pegues also rating as the team's top run defender. At linebacker, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week Ashanti Cistrunk is the highest-graded player. Freshman Suntarine Perkins has the best tackling grade at linebacker, while Cistrunk and Khari Coleman have the two best pass rushing grades at the position.

Senior safeties Daijahn Anthony and Saunders are the Rebels' highest-rated overall defensive players and in coverage. The transfers from Liberty and Miami (OH), respectively, are allowing a 56.8 completion percentage and have four pass breakups each. Saunders, however, is tied for second on the team in missed tackles (six) behind fellow safety Ladarius Tennison (eight). Cornerback Zamari Walton, a Georgia Tech transfer, has allowed the lowest completion percentage (47.8%) on the team.

