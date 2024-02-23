What’s taking so long to spend Baltimore’s $641M in ARPA money? As critics pounce, report shows city isn’t far behind others

When Baltimore officials learned they would get $641 million in federal pandemic relief funds in 2021, there was no shortage of ideas for how to disperse the money to benefit city residents, businesses and services.

Three years later, however, Baltimore is struggling to get the funds out the door. As of December, only 28% of the city’s pot had been spent, officials reported last week.

Some city departments and offices have wrestled more than others to turn the money into projects. In the Department of Recreation and Parks, where much of its $41 million allocation is dedicated to upgrading recreation centers and pools, just 6.9% has been spent. In the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, which was allocated $73 million, only 7.3% has been expended.

Fortunately, the deadline for spending the money will not arrive until the end of 2026.

A much faster approaching deadline, however, is cause for growing concern. Baltimore has only until the end of this year to obligate all $641 million, meaning each dollar must be assigned to an approved contract, invoice or purchase order. Thus far, city officials are only halfway there. Three years into the program, Baltimore has obligated $324 million.

The pace of the rollout, as well as Mayor Brandon Scott’s spending priorities, have been a point of contention for his critics as the Democrat faces a bid for reelection. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon, a Democrat running against Scott to reclaim the post she vacated in 2010, has faulted Scott’s installation of subpar leaders at the agency level for the slow pace of spending. Council President Nick Mosby, a Democrat who has routinely voted against all ARPA allocations as the chair of the city’s Board of Estimates, said Scott’s scattered approach to allocating the money has been a problem.

Thiru Vignarajah, another Democrat running against Scott for mayor, called Baltimore’s spending “ridiculously slow,” suggesting the pace “pales in comparison to almost any city in America.”

However, a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows that Baltimore’s disbursement of the funds is not all that different than other cities across the country. The report, released in March 2023, showed the median amount obligated by cities that received funds was about half. Just 35% of cities had obligated more than 75% of their funds; 18% were in the 50-74% category.

Cities who do not meet the obligation deadline risk having to return ARPA money to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, a distressing consequence that Baltimore has faced before. The city forfeited $10 million in federal funds for fiscal year 2020 after officials in the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services lost access to the system used to withdraw the money.

Shamiah Kerney, the director of Baltimore’s Office of Recovery Programs, said she and her staff are working diligently to ensure all of the city’s money is spent.

“Our ultimate goal is to spend every dollar that was allocated,” she said, noting some money might not wind up where it was originally directed. “We just have too much need in the city to leave any money on the table.”

Kerney, whose office was created with ARPA funds to vet APRA recipients and disburse the money, cautioned that the speed at which cities have been able to spend and obligate funds also varies greatly based upon how projects are categorized. The cities that have spent the fastest have done it on projects that fall into a category called general revenue loss. But only 25% of Baltimore projects have been categorized as such.

The Office of Recovery Programs judges itself against “peer cities” including Detroit, St. Louis, Washington D.C., and Boston, Kerney said. As of September, Washington and Boston had obligated more than Baltimore, but the city was on par with Detroit and St. Louis, Kerney said.

Still, Kerney warned the Baltimore City Council last week that she and her staff are honing in on projects where little to no money has been spent, putting them in jeopardy of missing the obligation deadline. Money for those projects will likely be transferred to others, particularly if there are impediments beyond the city’s control such as requirements for external utility or environmental reviews, she said.

The challenge of having millions of dollars to spend but a rapidly fleeting window is one unique to mayors of Scott’s era. Dixon is quick to note that she governed during a recession and would have been thankful to face such a quandary.

The former mayor blames the city’s agency-level officials for the “city not getting the money out quickly enough.”

“I think there’s some challenges with a breakdown in agencies and individuals who are maybe not professional enough to handle those areas,” Dixon said.

Dixon pointed to the 6.9% spending rate in the Department of Recreation and Parks as a particular point of failure. Allocations in the department include $19 million for the rehabilitation of three recreation centers and $10 million for three pools. Kerney said spending for those goals has been slowed because they are capital projects that must be bid, a process which can take months, sometimes more than a year.

Dixon, who consults for the Maryland Minority Contractors Association, acknowledged that capital projects are often slow-moving, but argued contractors have been hungry for work during and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“Can you imagine all the initiatives from rec and parks over the last three years that could have benefitted long-term, that should have been accomplished?” Dixon said, citing needs similar to those addressed by Scott’s plan including recreation centers and pools. “In all my years in city government, we never had that kind of money designated to spend.”

Dixon also pointed the finger at the city’s oft-criticized procurement process, arguing Scott ignored some of her suggestions for improvements. Scott rolled out his own plan to modernize the system earlier this month.

Kerney said procurement difficulties predated Baltimore’s ARPA allocation. The city faces no unique challenges to getting the funds out the door, she argued. Her colleagues in other cities are dealing with the same concerns, she said.

In certain city departments like the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, the complexity of the proposals has slowed the spending of funds, Kerney said. Of the office’s $73 million, more than $16 million is intended to pay for a housing accelerator fund, which will offer grants for the construction of affordable housing. Officials have been evaluating projects for the fund to make sure they can be completed in time to use the money, but getting providers up to speed on the federal requirements and guidelines has taken time, she said.

This week, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved an $18.4 million deal to buy two hotels to use for housing for homeless residents, an ARPA-funded project that has been in the works for nearly three years. The project can now be added to the city’s obligated funds.

During a news conference Thursday, Vignarajah was critical of the purchase and Scott’s broader approach to the spending which has spread money across a variety of smaller projects rather than focused on several large initiatives. Vignarajah called for an independent audit of Baltimore’s ARPA spending thus far, and said he would pause spending of the funds if elected to first seek community input.

Vignarajah said the allocation to the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services lacked a “roadmap” for how the money should be spent, and said it was an example of Scott’s “ready, fire, aim” approach to spending the funds.

The Office of Recovery Programs submits reports to the U.S. Department of the Treasury on a quarterly and annual basis. The City Council receives reports on a monthly basis and holds hearings to discuss the spending of ARPA funds every three months. The office’s most recent presentation to the council outlined nine different project centers for the homeless services office.

Asked why the hotel purchase took so long, Scott said Wednesday that real estate deals “don’t happen overnight.”

Some city departments, particularly those with projects directly related to the pandemic, have been slower to spend their APRA money because the projects were also eligible for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those agencies were directed to spend FEMA money first because it was available for a more finite time.

In Baltimore’s Health Department, which has spent 22% of its $80 million in ARPA funds, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and contact tracing were also FEMA-eligible projects, Kerney explained. The Office of Recovery Programs is planning to regroup with health officials once the higher-risk winter months end to see what money can be reallocated to other areas, potentially to other departments, she said.

Kerney urged patience with the spending which she said has had no compliance issues on the local or federal level. Baltimore’s program was part of a federal audit in 2023 and there were no findings, she said.

“We’re very focused, and I hope that people will see some of the tangible work that we’re doing,” she said.