Taking A Look At Universal Store Holdings Limited's (ASX:UNI) ROE

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI).

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Universal Store Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Store Holdings is:

24% = AU$24m ÷ AU$103m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.24 in profit.

Does Universal Store Holdings Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Universal Store Holdings has a similar ROE to the average in the Specialty Retail industry classification (24%).

roe
roe

That isn't amazing, but it is respectable. Although the ROE is similar to the industry, we should still perform further checks to see if the company's ROE is being boosted by high debt levels. If so, this increases its exposure to financial risk. Our risks dashboardshould have the 2 risks we have identified for Universal Store Holdings.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Combining Universal Store Holdings' Debt And Its 24% Return On Equity

Universal Store Holdings has a debt to equity ratio of 0.14, which is far from excessive. When I see a high ROE, fuelled by only modest debt, I suspect the business is high quality. Conservative use of debt to boost returns is usually a good move for shareholders, though it does leave the company more exposed to interest rate rises.

Summary

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So you might want to take a peek at this data-rich interactive graph of forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 31st of December. Even though the...

  • At least 2 hedge funds dumped their SPAC stakes after a merger with Trump's new media company was announced, reports say

    Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly sold their shares after finding out the SPAC was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

    Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. Continue reading to learn why Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) are all solid growth stocks you should consider buying.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

    Simply put, many investors fear that a significant run-up in a stock price likely means they've already missed out on their best chance to realize sizable gains from that stock and simply move on. Unfortunately, considering a stock's price gains in a vacuum, rather than considering where it can go from here, may be one of the biggest mistakes an investor can make, causing them to miss out on potentially game-changing opportunities.

  • Gold’s Inflation-Haven Appeal Means ‘Violent’ Run-Up May Be Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- One after another, commodities from aluminum to natural gas have surged as pandemic aftershocks rattle supply chains. Gold could be next, although for very different reasons.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billio