Taking migraine seriously

Priya Rama's paintings are bright, often arresting with brilliant colors. But the source of those intense colors is intense pain. "The first thing I feel is pressure in my temples, almost like my head is getting squeezed in," she said.

Rama has suffered chronic migraine attacks most of her life. Five years ago, the Cincinnati artist began trying to paint them.

How does she paint a migraine? "When I close my eyes, I feel this imagery," she said. "It starts somewhere on the top, and it sort of floats down. And it's a symphony of colors."

But don't be fooled by that peaceful description.

"So, are you painting in the middle of the migraine?" asked correspondent Susan Spencer.

"Depends how functional I am and how painful it is," Rama said. Sometimes she paints during a migraine, but if it is overwhelming, she will later paint what she remembers.

At its most overwhelming, Rama has endured 25 attacks in a single month. "The headache is the dominant symptom," she said. "It is so debilitating that it crushes you. And you're unable to process or think or do anything at all. And then it affects my vision also. Sometimes it gets blurry, my vision. It affects your stomach."

"How does anybody live with this?" Spencer asked.

"What choice do you have, you know?" Rama replied.

She never leaves home without a purse full of medication: Zomig nasal spray, or Imitrex injections. It doesn't stop the pain, but can reduce the severity and duration of the attack.

Though the cause is unclear, migraine is a serious neurological disease that often runs in families, said Dr. William Young, a neurologist and headache specialist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Spencer asked, "I think when people hear the word 'migraine,' they think a really, really bad headache. How accurate is that?"

"It's pretty inaccurate," Dr. Young replied. "It's a headache and it's usually really bad. But it also has light sensitivity, nausea, sound sensitivity, smell sensitivity, brain fog, dizziness, and a host of other symptoms that are often attached to it."

"And this can last for how long?"

"Well, I have patients who never get rid of their migraine," Dr. Young said. "Every single day, in every moment of every day."

Fortunately, that's rare. The disease, unfortunately, is not. According to Dr. Young, about 40 million Americans have migraine — and in the world, a billion people suffer. That's about one in seven living with what's ranked as the second-most-debilitating disease on the planet (right after back pain.)

Just how debilitating? Watch what happened to TV reporter Serene Branson, of CBS station KCBS, in 2011, during a live broadcast:

Dr. Young said, "Everybody was sure that she had had a major stroke."

"It almost seems like she's speaking in tongues," said Spencer. "And that's migraine?"

"The most common place is in the vision part of the brain, but in her case, it was in the language part of the brain," he said.

A new class of drugs can reduce the number of attacks, and handheld electrical devices to block pain can help some patients. But there is no cure, and often no real diagnosis.

Typically, you can't see a migraine on a brain scan.

"Migraine is still a radically-undertreated disorder," said medical historian Katherine Foxhall, author of "Migraine: A History" (Johns Hopkins University Press).

