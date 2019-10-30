Taking a Page Out of Wall Street’s #1 Analyst’s Playbook

For fresh investing ideas, we suggest taking a cue from Wall Street. Recommendations from the Street’s pros can provide a source of inspiration, as analysts often have in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover. That being said, not all analysts have the same track record, with some demonstrating a much stronger ability to generate returns with their ratings and price targets.

Taking this into consideration, we turned to TipRanks’ top rated analyst, Canaccord's Richard Davis. According to TipRanks’ algorithm which calculates the average return of each rating as well as overall success rate, the tech sector analyst was the best performer out of 5,583 total analysts. With an 82% success rate and a 44% average return per rating, it’s clear that his calls demand attention.

With this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at the five-star analyst’s top picks in the software space. Not only does the upside potential of each exceed 20%, but all of the stocks have earned a ‘Strong Buy’ consensus based on all of the ratings published over the last three months. Let’s dive right in.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow is a cloud computing company that wants to make it easier to get work done with its software solutions. Even though Davis expects a rough next quarter or two from NOW, the analyst believes that the tech stock still represents a compelling investment.

His bullish thesis lies in part with the company’s commitment to achieve both near and long-term financial targets. Incoming CEO Bill McDermott stated that there hasn’t been a change in demand and activity as a result of macro conditions, and thus the company is still on track to meet its goals. Not to mention the public sector has been welcoming the cloud with open arms. In its most recent quarter, NOW signed thirteen contracts that have average contract value of more than $1 million with the U.S. federal government. This is up from the five deals it signed one year ago.

While acknowledging the concerns surrounding employee attribution, the five-star analyst calls fears “overblown.” Out of NOW’s top 100 sales representatives, the company has only lost three. It should also be noted that company-wide employee retention rates rival that of other industry leaders.

Based on all of the above factors, Davis tells investors to stay onboard. The analyst adds, “If you don’t own NOW, you should be happy because you just walked into the store and found your favorite item on an unexpected sale – we’d use what is likely to be an up and down stock price to build out a full position through year end”. Bearing this in mind, he kept his Buy rating while lowering the price target from $315 to $285. Even with this reduction, Davis sees 18% upside potential in store.

In general, other Wall Street analysts take a bullish approach when it comes to NOW. 16 Buy ratings compared to 2 Holds assigned in the last three months give it a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus. Additionally, its $300 average price target puts the upside potential at 21%. (See ServiceNow stock analysis on TipRanks)