Taking in the snow-covered beach
Jillian Angeline was in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where powerful winter weather left the town and nearby beaches covered in snow and ice.
Jillian Angeline was in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where powerful winter weather left the town and nearby beaches covered in snow and ice.
The Mid-Atlantic is digging itself out after the latest snowstorm. Jillian Angelina has more on why the roads are still dangerous even though the storm is gone.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live on Jan. 21 from Virginia Beach, where she had nearly been struck by a car that fish-tailed intro wrong-way traffic as roads became slick.
A female driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Collision in Los Angeles Alex Young
Jenna Bush Hager shared the fitness routine she follows that has had fans noticing she looks great. The 'Today With Hoda & Jenna' host said it “takes time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released several studies on COVID-19 boosters. The U.S. is reporting an average of 745,000 new cases a day, but cases are down about 5% from last week.
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
An Arctic air mass responsible for the lowest temperatures of the season so far in parts of the Midwest and East will run its course this weekend, but more waves of frigid air will follow, along with threats of snow and slippery travel conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Energy demands will remain high due to the extreme cold, and motorists and airline passengers should anticipate periodic delays from snow and icy conditions in the weather pattern. "This is typically the coldest time of
Yes, we said beet juice. Plus: how quickly should you clean your car after driving on salt-brined roads?
The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption last week caused widespread damage to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, with a huge mushroom plume engulfing the kingdom and nearly 50-foot tsunami waves crashing ashore, devastating local villages. The volcano's second eruption triggered a tsunami that was felt around the world. The Tongan government issued its first official communication via partially restored communications networks on Jan. 18, calling the eruptions and subsequent tsunamis an “unprecedented disaster.”
As the calendar gets deeper in January and eventually February, AccuWeather forecasters warn that winter isn't going anywhere anytime soon. A large portion of the United States is going into an extended deep freeze, potentially sending temperatures to the lowest levels they have been in years. But how low does the temperature have to be for certain things like your smartphone or road salt to stop working? Road salt is a staple for most winter maintenance deicing programs, but at a specific tempe
The snowfall could be the first accumulation of the season for Indianapolis.
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes. The fire began late in the evening on Friday, first reported at about 7:15 to 7:30 a.m. local time. Mandatory evacuations were issued on Palo Colorado Road, and evacuation advisories were in effect along Highway 1 a
Between 2 and 3 inches of snow is expected in the Salisbury area. Accomack and Northampton counties in Virginia are predicted to see 4 inches.
In Cincinnati, cold temperatures and the chance of more snow is on the horizon starting Friday. Nashville is expected to be cold, but clear.
In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.
Researchers like David Holland, an atmospheric scientist at New York University, are in a race to understand the fate of a massive glacier in West Antarctica that has earned a disquieting nickname: "The Doomsday Glacier."Why it matters: Studies show the Thwaites Glacier (its official name) could already be on an irreversible course to melt during the next several decades to centuries, freeing up enough inland ice to raise global sea levels by at least several feet.Stay on top of the latest marke
The advisory is in effect for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Lisala Folau says he swam for more than a day, clinging to a log at sea, to survive the tsunami.
A plane briefly left the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night as winter weather hit parts of the southeast, officials said.
TOKYO (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted southwestern Japan early on Saturday morning, injuring 13 people, the authorities and local media said. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake struck with an epicentre 45 km (30 miles) deep at 1:08 a.m. (1608 GMT on Friday) off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The quake caused shaking in Oita and Miyazaki prefectures that measured 5+ on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which has a maximum of 7, the agency said.