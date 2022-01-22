Taking in the snow-covered beach

AccuWeather

As the calendar gets deeper in January and eventually February, AccuWeather forecasters warn that winter isn't going anywhere anytime soon. A large portion of the United States is going into an extended deep freeze, potentially sending temperatures to the lowest levels they have been in years. But how low does the temperature have to be for certain things like your smartphone or road salt to stop working? Road salt is a staple for most winter maintenance deicing programs, but at a specific tempe