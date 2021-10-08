Taking stock of the market's roller coaster week

Courtenay Brown
·2 min read

The stock market roller coaster ride this week was real.

Why it matters: This year was on pace to notch a rare milestone: a full 12-months without a pullback of more than 5% in the S&P 500 — until this week helped tip it further out of the running.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Stocks have already recouped almost half of those losses.

Here's a snapshot ...

  • Stocks have alternated between gains and losses of at least 1% for much of the past week — the longest wild stretch since June 2020, according to Bloomberg.

  • As hints of a temporary debt ceiling truce trickled out on Wednesday, stocks staged the biggest midday comeback since February.

  • Strategists say shelved fears about a federal debt default powered gains on Thursday (though, of course, no one can say for sure why the stock market does what it does).

Flashback: September typically isn't a good month for the stock market (it wasn't this year either). Historically, October hasn't been much better.

  • "There's less risk-taking that happens at this time of year: People don't want to lose money, for whatever reason, at the end of the year," says Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income.

Other than the calendar, there's a back-and-forth about how big of a deal the things on the latest worry list will be — like a prolonged spell of higher inflation.

What they're saying: "The number one question we get from clients is whether inflation is temporary or stays with us," Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab, tells Axios.

  • "People are more worried about it than they were a couple of weeks ago," says Aguilar. Not helping: supply chain snafus that may be getting worse and the commodity price surge of recent days.

Then there’s the imminent taper. The Federal Reserve isn’t pulling out of the game altogether, but it will ease up on the massive bond purchases that have helped buoy stocks. No one knows yet the pace at which the Fed will do it.

  • ”The Fed is going to take its foot off the accelerator a little, so instead of driving 125 miles an hour, they're going to be driving 100 miles an hour. That's still fast,” says Scott Wren, a global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

The big picture: The S&P 500 is up nearly 50% from its pandemic-era low.

  • And for every market-watcher who says risks abound, there’s another who says have no fear.

What's next: Earnings start to trickle out in earnest next week.

  • The number of companies telling Wall Street to pare back profit expectations has jumped compared to the prior quarter, according to FactSet.

  • Still, they don’t outnumber those that have said upcoming results will be even better than initially forecast.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Apple Stock Could Struggle. This Analyst Explains Why.

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Shiba Inu Are All Skyrocketing Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are up 9.00%, 8.10%, and 26.67% in the past 24 hours, respectively, as of 11:25 a.m. EDT. Yesterday, U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest retail bank in the country with $8.6 trillion assets under management, announced it would offer cryptocurrency custody service to investment advisors and fund managers. As for SHIB, investors were euphoric after Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted a picture of his shiba inu dog on top of his Tesla car three days ago.