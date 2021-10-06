Taking water from air may help ease Calif. drought

With communities across the U.S. West looking for ways to cope with ongoing drought, some are turning to $30,000 machines which developers say can produce hundreds of gallons of watera day, literally pulled from thin air. (Oct. 6)

