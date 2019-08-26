Is TAKKT (ETR:TTK) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, TAKKT AG (ETR:TTK) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is TAKKT's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TAKKT had debt of €156.6m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €204.9m over a year. On the flip side, it has €4.30m in cash leading to net debt of about €152.3m.

How Strong Is TAKKT's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, TAKKT had liabilities of €239.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €256.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €4.30m and €143.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €347.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since TAKKT has a market capitalization of €778.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

TAKKT has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that TAKKT grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TAKKT can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, TAKKT produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.