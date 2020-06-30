TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 (the "Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2020.

The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.100tal.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

A soft copy is available to be downloaded at company's IR website under "Financial Information" sector.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 70 cities.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

