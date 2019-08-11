Talanx AG (ETR:TLX): Immense Growth Potential?

In March 2019, Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 37% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -0.8%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €703m, we can expect this to reach €961m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Talanx's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Talanx in the longer term?

The view from 11 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for TLX, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.8% based on the most recent earnings level of €703m to the final forecast of €1.1b by 2022. EPS reaches €4.38 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €2.78 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 2.1%, which is expected to expand to 3.2% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Talanx, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

