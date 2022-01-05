Talawanda High School student facing charges after making threats to get class canceled

A Talawanda High School student was arrested Wednesday morning for making threats against the school.

In a release, school officials said the student told administrators and law enforcement he made the threat in an attempt to get school canceled.

Officers with the Oxford Police Department questioned the student and transported him to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student will face disciplinary action at school and also will face charges from the Oxford Police Department, according to the release.

Oxford police filed charges against the 15-year-old for making terroristic threats, inducing panic, and vandalism, according to Butler County juvenile court officials.

He was taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center and will appear in juvenile court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Talawanda High School student facing charges after making threats