Talawanda HS student arrested for alleged threat

Jan. 5—OXFORD — For the second time in less than a month, a student at Talawanda High School is facing police charges in connection with an alleged threat against the school.

A male student was arrested Wednesday morning after his alleged threat was discovered by high school staffers, said Talawanda district officials.

"Early this morning a student was taken into custody and transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center for making a threat against Talawanda High School," said Talawanda Spokeswoman Holli Morrish.

"The student was intercepted within minutes of making the threat and confessed to making the threat. The student reported to both the (high school) administration and law enforcement that he made the threat in an effort to get school canceled," said Morrish.

School officials declined to release any further information regarding the student suspect or the alleged incident.

Oxford Police said they are still investigating the alleged threat and had no further information immediately available.

In mid-December, a student at the high school allegedly made a threat of violence toward the school.

Morrish said the student who allegedly made the most recent threat "will face disciplinary action at school and also will face charges from the Oxford Police Department."

"Talawanda appreciates the administration, the (school police officer) and the Oxford Police Department for their action which resulted in quickly resolving the incident and keeping our students, staff and school safe," said Morrish.