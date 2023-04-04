Talawanda HS student arrested in connection with social media threat

Apr. 3—OXFORD — A police investigation into a threat against Talawanda High School has led to the arrest of a student.

Talawanda school officials today released a statement saying a student who made a social media threat was identified through a joint district and Oxford Police investigation with the help of a tip from students.

"The Talawanda High School administration was made aware during spring break (last week) of a social media post made by a THS student that was inappropriate and threatening in nature," officials said.

"The post was initially made some time ago, but was then re-shared and reported to the administration by students who viewed the post."

"The investigation resulted in an arrest and the student is being charged," said .

"At this time, we are able to report that the situation has been resolved and that our students and staff are safe and secure."

Holi Morrish, spokeswoman for Talawanda Schools, which includes enrollment from the city of Oxford, said the high school's police officer was involved in the investigation as well as the high school principal, Scott Davie.

The high school enrolls 1,007 students.

"Mr. Davie and Officer (Robert) Reihs would like to publicly thank the students who brought this information to their attention," said school officials.

"See Something, Say Something" is an important part of our lives inside and outside of the school day, as well as at our school facilities. Talawanda School district is very proud and grateful that students in the district are relying and acting on the safety training they have received," said officials.