Talbotton man arrested on firearms charges

Mar. 25—COLUMBUS — A Talbot County resident who was under investigation for allegedly drugging women has admitted to illegally possessing numerous firearms in federal court.

David Gibson, 59, of Talbotton, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. Gibson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

According to court documents and other evidence presented in court as part of a larger investigation — including into allegations that Gibson was drugging women — the FBI conducted a lawful search of his residence in Talbot County on Nov. 17, 2022. Agents seized 26 firearms, which consisted of a mix of pistols, shotguns and rifles. Among the weapons found were a .45 colt/.410 caliber revolver called "The Judge," a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a semi-automatic rifle.

Gibson admits he is an unlawful user of illegal guns, making him a prohibited person.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

It was investigated by the FBI, DEA, Meriwether County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Sheriff's Office and Talbot County Sheriff's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Williams is prosecuting the case for the government.